Samsung TVs: should you buy one?

Samsung TVs: everything you need to know

South Korean company Samsung is the biggest-selling TV brand in the world. Best Buy Samsung TVs can range from affordable 40-inch televisions costing less than £500 up to huge 65-inch premium models that will set you back more than £2,000.

Although it does still release full-HD TVs, Samsung now mostly offers TVs capable of 4K picture quality, otherwise known as ultra HD. 4K TVs have four times the number of pixels as full-HD sets, meaning they can theoretically display a much sharper picture.

As well as playing 4K content – which is becoming more widely available through the likes of Sky and Virgin, and streaming services such as Netflix – Samsung 4K TVs can upscale a full HD picture to near-4K quality. Find out more from our 'What is 4K TV?' guide.

Many Samsung TVs also offer support for ‘high dynamic range’ (HDR) video. This is supposed to give brighter whites, darker blacks and more subtlety of colour tones in between. The number of films and TV shows to watch in this 4K-complementary format remains sparse, however.

Fancy getting your hands on a Samsung TV? See which Samsung TV topped our testing