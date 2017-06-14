Sony TVs: should you buy one?

Sony TVs: all you need to know

Sony TVs usually have Bravia branding. The Japanese company has scaled back its TV ranges in recent years so that it can focus on fewer models, but it still offers TVs ranging from medium-sized sets right up to premium models, including flagship sets at 55-inches and larger.

Sony predominantly produces LED-backlit LCD TVs, including full-HD TVs and higher-resolution 4K sets. Like the other big brands, Sony’s top-end TVs also now include 4K high dynamic range (HDR) models, as well as a brand new 2017 OLED TV. Not only do these give you four-times-higher resolution than full HD but also the greater range of colour tones offered by HDR.

Sony TVs range from around £250 into many thousands of pounds for the top-end models, but we’ve found that a higher price doesn’t always result in better performance.

Ready to buy? Discover great TVs from Sony and other leading brands in expert Sony TV reviews.