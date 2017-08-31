Best TV deals in the UK for 2017
By Ben Stockton
Find the best TV deals for September on top-rated HD, 4K and HDR TVs, so you can save big without compromising on quality
With big discounts advertised on TVs seemingly every day, it’s often difficult to work out which are actually worth paying for. Here, we reveal our pick of the best bargains available in September, on sets that will not only save you money, but perform well enough to deserve a place in your home.
Whether it’s Black Friday, the Boxing Day sales or simply a flash sale on a retailer’s website, it seems that everywhere you look there are savings to be had on a new TV. But sometimes, discounts aren’t all that they seem. Or perhaps you’re paying for features you don’t need. More still, no amount of money off will make a shoddy TV look good.
That’s why we’ve done all the hard work for you. In the table below, you’ll find TVs that are not only at great prices, but also perform well in our tests. But be quick - these discounts don't often last for long.
Best TVs deals for September
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
Not only is picture quality fantastic, this is matched by superb sound and a straightforward smart-TV platform. And now with a very hefty £1,000 off the RRP, there's a great deal up for grabs here.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
Now with more than 40% knocked off the RRP, this 55-inch 4K TV offers up a huge saving. Here, you get Best Buy quality picture and sound, with a well-equipped and easy-to-navigate smart-TV platform thrown in for good measure.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This LG TV helps your money go further. A premium Best Buy with a price more closely matched with mid-range sets. Here, you get great performance and a slick design that will look great in any living room. All now with £250 knocked off.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This Samsung TV has almost £300 off the price from when it first launched, putting it among the best-value sets for 2017. While it's a few percent short of the Best Buy mark, there's still lots to like. And you'll love the price.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
While this TV isn't quite good enough to make the Best Buy mark, with almost a third off the RRP, it's certainly worth a second look. You get an well-equipped smart-TV platform and decent picture and sound quality which puts this among some of the best-value sets for 2017.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This TV proves it's worth shopping around online before you punt for a TV at one of the big retailers. For £450, this lesser-known retailer is offering a great-value TV with a 49-inch screen and an excellent smart-TV platform.
Features worth paying for
4K ultra-HD TVs cost as little as £500. With four times the number of pixels as Full HD, 4K screens are more detailed so worth spending that little extra money. Full-HD pictures look better on a 4K screen, but 4K content makes full use of the technology. More and more of this is arriving through pay TV and streaming services. Find out more about 4K ultra-HD TV.
Most 4K TVs come with High Dynamic Range (HDR). These give brighter whites, darker blacks and wider gamut of colours. But you need HDR content to see the benefits. It’s not a ‘must have’ yet but, with the BBC running trials into broadcast HDR, it could become a staple in a few years. Find out more about HDR TV.
Organic LEDs, or OLEDs, are found on some high-end TVs and produce dazzling pictures with smooth motion, deep blacks and vibrant colours. We’ve been impressed by their picture quality in the lab, but that’s not to say you should discount traditional LED-backlit TVs. Find out more about OLED TVs.
QLED is the new name for Samsung’s OLED-rivalling quantum-dot TVs that we’ve seen in the past few years. Here, light hits a layer of quantum dots which produce bright, vibrant colours. The three we’ve tested earn Best Buys, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen from some older Samsung sets. Find out more about QLED TVs.
Brands worth paying for
Four brands dominate the TV market: Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic. But some less well-known TVs manufacturers – the likes of Bush, JVC and Celcus – may catch your eye with prices that are difficult to refuse. Is it ever worth punting for one of these smaller brands?
Well, the numbers speak for themselves. Between June 2014 and June 2017, we reviewed 616 TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic. They have a respectable average test score of 64% and 147 of those have been deemed worthy of a Best Buy.
We’ve tested 124 TVs from other brands. But these only manage a lowly 46% average test score, just marginally above the Don’t Buy mark. In fact, 45% have been judged to be Don’t Buys. And the number of Best Buys? Merely one.
Best time to buy
We see similar trends for TVs every year, with prices steadily declining, interspersed with typically three periods of more severe discounts. All our TV reviews feature graphs like the one above, showing you how the price has changed over time.
Pretty much all of the TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic hit the shelves in the Spring. But frankly, you should never pay full price for a TV. Merely weeks after TVs are released we’ve seen discounts for as much as £700 on these brand new sets. Wait until later in the summer, and prices could be a smidgen lower again.
There are some deals to be had around Black Friday (24 November 2017) and Christmas, but you shouldn’t be blinded by big discounts – our research has shown that not all Black Friday deals are as good as they might seem. A better way to shop is to know what you should expect to pay. All our online reviews show price-tracking data, so you know whether a deal really is as good as it seems.
But the time to strike is when the next generation of TVs launch the following Spring. With manufacturers looking to clear old stock to make way for new, higher-priced models, older TVs have their sticker prices slashed. A savvy shopper in Spring could save as much as 50% picking up one of these now year-old TVs.
Where to buy
It's worth shopping around to find the retailer with the best price. Then, once you know the very lowest it's being sold for, you can decide whether it's worth paying a little bit more for the same TV from a retailer you've tried and trust.
That said, don't be afraid to take the plunge on a retailer you haven't heard of before. Some independent stores can offer great deals both online and on the high street. For instance, if you've chosen a slightly older TV, some independent retailers may have an ex-demo model going cheap. But do your research beforehand, especially when buying online. Search for other customers who have bought products from that website and shared their experiences. You'll find reviews of retailer websites on Trustpilot.
Many major retailers also run price-match schemes. Currys/PC World promises to beat the price you'd pay at AO.com, Argos, Asda, John Lewis and Tesco. John Lewis will match the price of any retailer with a high street shop (so no online-only stores). So long as a product is new and boxed, in stock and offered with a similar guarantee, Richer Sounds will drop their price to a fraction below what's offered elsewhere. While AO.com boldly claims to price match every product against any retailer.
We also give our own seal of approval to a select number of retailers. Look out for a Which? Recommended Provider logo in store or online. Based on overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend it to a friend from our annual survey, only the retailers with the best customer scores earn this coveted accolade.
Seen another TV at a great price? Be sure to check our extensive TV reviews to make sure you're saving money on a set that performs.