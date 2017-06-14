Best TVs for sound
By Ben Stockton
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
There’s more to a TV than picture quality. And we believe you shouldn’t need to buy a sound bar or surround sound system to get a great experience from your brand new TV.
Perhaps you don’t have room for a sound bar or simply don’t want to spend yet more money after buying a new TV. Here, we round up the TVs that not only have the best sound quality, but also still deliver the same great picture and easy-to-use smart-TV platform as all of our Best Buy sets.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Best TVs for sound
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
Deservedly top of the range, this was one of the best TVs we saw in 2016. It may not have a mammoth screen, but this is 49 inches of near perfection.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
Matching almost-impeccable sound with very good picture quality, this TV comfortably surpasses the Best Buy cut-off. With both premium features and performance, this is a TV worth blowing the budget on.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This huge 65-inch TV fully justifies it's price tag. That added size brings a rich sound that is matched with sensational picture quality and a host of premium features
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
With pin-sharp picture quality and sublime sound, this TV is punching above its weight. Arguably rivalling sets more than double its price, this is a great-value option without compromise.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
Superb is the only way to describe this TV. From its super sound to great picture and useful features, it is 49 inches of excellence that needs to be in your living room.
And here are three TVs to avoid
TV sound quality varies wildly, and modern flatscreen TVs have a poor reputation when judged against their boxy CRT predecessors. But recent years have seen some TVs deliver quality sound despite their ultra-thin profile. That said, poor-sounding TVs are still easy to find – here are some of the worst we’ve seen in the Which? test lab.
TVs with poor sound
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
There are innumerable issues with this 49-inch TV that go well beyond the rather average picture quality – namely the very poor sound, alongside smaller things such as the lack of connection options. All these problems add up to a Don’t Buy.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
Picture quality is pretty average overall and ease of use is far from perfect. The smart-TV features are disappointing and awkward to use, and the sound is plain awful. We’ve seen worse, but you wouldn’t have to look hard to find better.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This 55-inch premium 4K TV goes head to head with the big brands. But dreadful sound and meerly mediocre picture quality means it comes crashing back to Earth with a Don’t Buy bang.
Should I buy a sound bar or surround sound system?
If your TV sounds great on its own, is there really any point splashing out on a sound system, too? Logic tells us that a sound bar – something specifically designed for sound – should sound better than a TV, which has many other functions. But that isn’t always the case.
We put the best and worst TVs, sound bars, surround sound systems and hi-fis through the same sound-quality test to find out whether it’s ever worth buying an additional sound system.
We found that a TV rated five stars for sound quality will actually sound worse when hooked up to a one-star sound bar. But if you’re looking to take your TV experience to the next level, the best sound bars will always improve TV sound quality.
The graph below shows the results of our tests. We asked our listening panel to score each five-star product out of 10, using the same tracks on each.
Interestingly, the hi-fi system we tested blew the sound bar out of the water. So if you already have a decent hi-fi in your living room, you’re best off simply connecting it to your TV.
While our listening panel didn’t prefer the sound of the home cinema surround sound system, it of course has a unique selling point: true surround sound. But keep in mind that well-balanced, crisp and detailed sound is what matters most, regardless of what type of system you’re using.
So unless you particularly value the idea of sound effects coming from all directions, you can save money (and space) by repurposing your hi-fi system or going for a sound bar. For more help deciding which is best for you, check out our sound bar vs home cinema and surround systems guide.