Best TVs for watching sport
By Ben Stockton
Whether you’re into football or fencing, the best TVs for sport will help you enjoy even the fastest-paced action in crystal-clear clarity.
When it comes to watching sport, the key thing you want your TV to do is cope well with fast movement – whether that's a football zipping around the pitch or a sprinter diving for the finish.
Although all our Best Buy TVs will do a cracking job, the TVs below score the maximum five stars for motion processing. With fantastic picture and sound quality overall, they're a great voice for avid sport fans.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
If you enjoy watching sport with all your friends around you'll need a TV with a wide viewing angle, such as this big brand set. Thankfully, the picture everyone will see is excellent, too.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
Watching this 55-inch TV’s great picture will be almost like being in the stadium - you'll see every detail in the crowd, while the action on the pitch or track will run smooth and steady.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
If you're interested in a huge-screen TV on which to watch your favourite sport, then this 65-inch whopper could be the one. If you can fit it in your living room, this curved screen 4K TV has will have no problem display all on the action in steady smooth motion and sumptuous colours.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
Available for under £1,000, this 48-inch, big brand TV has everything in its locker to excel with sporting action. It has top picture quality, great sound and plenty of premium features.
Do I need a 4K TV?
Al the above TVs are 4K, or Ultra HD, meaning they have a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels – more than 8 million pixels in total. That’s four times the number in Full HD (1,920 x 1,080).
Despite Euro 2016 being shot in 4K, neither the BBC nor ITV will broadcast it. The same goes for the Olympics, with the Rio opening ceremony to be filmed in 4K but the BBC has only committed so far to run trials of 4K broadcasting.
However, if you’re about to buy a new TV you should seriously consider a 4K set. You may not be able to watch this summer’s sport in 4K, but a 4K TV will still deliver fantastic, steady pictures when dealing with standard or high-definition broadcasts. Also, future events will almost certainly start to be broadcast in 4K.
If you haven't found one you like, we have hundreds more expert TV reviews