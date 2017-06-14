Televisions advice guides

Televisions advice guidesLED or OLED? HD or 4K? We've got expert advice on buying the best TV, and getting the most out of your set.FeaturedHow to buy the best TVby Andrew LaughlinBefore you buy a new TV, read our expert guide. It'll help you cut through the sales hype and find the best TV at the best price.FeaturedWhat is smart TV? by Andrew LaughlinWhich? guide to buying the best smart TV. What is smart TV and what do you need to get it? Plus, Which? expert reviews of the best smart TVs.FeaturedWhat size TV should I buy?by Andrew LaughlinUse our TV size guide to find the right size TV for your home. Measure your viewing distance, and learn what TVs are best for different rooms.Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor loginTop 5 TVs for 2017Find the best TVs of 2017 as Which? reviews the UK's top HD, 4K, LED and OLED TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Panasonic including Smart TVs on sale now.Best 60 and 65-inch TVsFind out which of these pricey big-screen TVs are worth splashing your cash on in our round-up of the best 60- and 65-inch TVsBest 50 and 55-inch TVsLarge screen TVs give you a cinematic experience at home. We explain what to look out for when buying the best 50 and 55-inch big TVs.Best 40 to 43-inch TVsA TV sized 40 to 43-inches could be the perfect choice for your living room. Find out how to buy the best 40 to 43-inch TVs.Best 32-inch TVsA small TV could be ideal for a medium-sized living room, kitchen or bedroom. We explain how to buy the best 32-inch TV for your home.Best cheap TVsA new TV doesn't have to blow your budget – great value sets are available for under £500. Read our expert guide to buying the best cheap TV.Best TVs for watching sportWhether its football or fencing, the best TVs for sport will help you enjoy even the fastest-paced action in crystal-clear clarity. Best TVs for soundWhich? round-up of the best-sounding TVs. Plus expert advice on whether a sound bar, surround sound system or hi-fi can improve your TV's sound.TV screen technology explained4K, OLED, HDR and more - buying a new TV can leave your head spinning. Here, we take the confusion out of TV screen technology to help you find your perfect TV.In this guide (5 articles)TV vs projector: Which is best?Are projectors better than big screen TVs? Read the Which? independent guide to the pros and cons of video projectors, and how to buy the best one.How we test televisionsWhich? puts TVs to the test so you have all the information you need when buying a new TV. Our advice is no-nonsense, in-depth and completely impartial.Best TV brandsOur expert guide on what to expect from the biggest TV brands - including Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG - and which brand tops our reliability survey.In this guide (6 articles)What is Freeview Play?Freeview Play blends live TV viewing with catch-up TV services such as ITV Player. Get the lowdown with our expert Freeview Play review.Easy-to-use televisionsWe reveal three TVs that are easy-to-use based on our expert testing. What is DLNA?Find out what DLNA wireless technology is, how it works, and how you can use DLNA to stream music and video via your home's wi-fi network.TV licence explainedIf you've ever asked the question 'Do I need a TV Licence?', the answer may be more complex than you think. We explain when you need one and the best way to buyTV connections wizardWhich? easy-to-follow guide showing you how to connect up all your devices to your TV. From HDMI to DLNA - our connections glossary decodes TV sockets.Getting the best TV pictureEnjoy Strictly Come Dancing and Downton Abbey in crystal clear quality with our step-by-step guide on how to optimise your TV's picture.Buyer's guide to HDMI cablesIndependent guide to HDMI cables, including the different types and uses, and why you're fine to buy cheap HDMI leads. TV jargon busterDon't know your HD from your 4K? Your LED from your OLED? Our comprehensive guide helps you decode the TV jargon.