Samsung vs LG TVs: Which is best?
By Tom Morgan
Samsung and LG go head to head as we take a look at the latest TVs for 2017 from the world’s two biggest TV brands.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Every year these two TV brands doggedly battle it out to earn your buck. Whether you’re looking to spend a few hundred pounds or even a few thousand, both Samsung and LG promise the best quality TVs.
2017 TVs from Samsung and LG come packed with the latest technology and features, such as Freeview Play, 4K-ultra HD, support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), and slick smart-TV systems. But we took them to the lab to find out which is the best of the bunch.
To see which TVs have impressed our experts, see our Best Buy TVs page.
Historically, Samsung TVs have outperformed LG models in our test lab. As you can see from the table below, Samsung's average test score numbers peaked in 2014, when the brand recorded an average score of 73%.
We've seen some great improvements from LG recently. Accurate as of September 2017, LG has an average test score of 69% - just 2% behind Samsung.
The best Samsung TV we've tested this year impressed our experts with natural-looking 4K colours and good sound quality. But it didn't quite do enough to earn our Best Buy title, scoring 69% in our lab. Meanwhile, the best LG TV we've had our hands on is a proven Best Buy, serving up great picture and sound quality and proving easy to use right out the box.
LG is yet to overtake Samsung when it comes to the number of Best Buy TVs identified in a single year. But the end of 2017 could prove interesting, considering Samsung's Best Buy percentage is dropping while LG is on the up.
Neither Samsung or LG have a particularly high rate of Don't Buy TVs. In saying that, the number of Don't Buys from Samsung remains consistently low, while LG's figures are a little harder to predict each year.
At the time of writing, we've only uncovered a single Don't Buy TV from Samsung in 2017 - not bad considering we've tested a total of 34 TVs as of September. On the other hand, we've identified three Don't Buy models from LG. The worst of the trio scored just 40% in our lab, let down by terrible sound and smeary picture quality.
£450-£750 Samsung and LG TVs
For all the talk of top-end TVs, there’s plenty of quality on offer in this slightly more reasonable price bracket. These Samsung and LG sets still come with the latest in screen technology and smart TV.
You’ll likely miss out on the keener motion processing and more premium extras, such as a smart remote, found on pricier TVs. But our testing doesn’t factor in price, ensuring that whatever your budget you don’t have to compromise on quality.
£450 - £750 Samsung and LG TVs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This TV has proven to be hugely popular, but can this brand improve things further in 2017? Features-wise, it looks set to impress. This 49-inch model has a 4K HDR screen and sports the straightforward smart-TV platform. There’s also Bluetooth for connecting a sound bar wirelessly.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This 40-inch smart TV still has a touch of quality, despite its slightly smaller size and more reasonable price tag. It has a 4K HDR screen – said to give sharper detail with more defined colours. It comes with a good range of on-demand and catch-up apps.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
All of this brand's 2017 smart TVs now feature the smart electronic programme guide (EPG). This 49-inch model is similar to its smaller, 43-inch sibling. It’s the same smart TV platform and screen technology just on a slightly bigger scale, but this can have notable effects on picture and sound quality. It also comes with a crescent stand rather than the two-legged type on its cousin.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
Freeview Play will surely be one of the biggest selling points of this 43-inch TV. The smart electronic programme guide integrates catch-up telly into the programme chooser, making it easier to switch between traditional broadcast TV and on-demand. There’s also support for 4K HDR footage, if you want to watch the best possible quality available.
£1,000+ Samsung and LG TVs
In this price range, you’re looking at some of the best these brands have to offer. These Samsung and LG sets feature in their premium ranges, matching top specs in terms of picture and sound quality, with sleek design and bonuses such as smart remotes.
But that doesn’t mean these TVs are guaranteed Best Buy status. Over the years of our testing, we’ve seen many TVs in this price bracket – some even costing £2,000 – fall short of the Best Buy mark. We’re not blinded by price, tirelessly looking for tip-top quality.
£1,000+ Samsung and LG TVs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
With a near bezel-less edge and sharp design from front to back, this 55-inch TV looks every inch of the price. The remote is able to control all manner of external devices, such as Blu-ray players and games consoles, as well as the TV itself, of course.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This TV makes huge promises, claiming ‘staggering levels of detail, brightness and contrast’. But can it live up to expectations? It misses out on Freeview Play, but comes with a slick and well-stocked smart-TV platform and a fancy universal remote.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
Pick up this 4K HDR TV and you'll also get a motion-sensitive controller, which should allow you navigate easier through smart TV apps and Freeview Play.
How to get the best deal on your TV
All the TVs above were launched only a couple of months ago. But our recent analysis of TV pricing has shown how much you can save by simply waiting until later in the year.
We often see TV prices fall in the summer, typically by £100 to £200 – many in the list above have done so already. Wait a little longer – until Black Friday (24th November) and beyond – and prices are likely to fall even more. We’ve seen TVs launched in April 2016, now discounted by as much as £850. When it comes to buying a new TV, it’s often a waiting game.