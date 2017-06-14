Top 5 TVs for 2017

The big news in the TV industry in 2016 was 4K HDR. And that's set to continue for 2017, along with manufacturers releasing a host of new OLED TVs.

4K - the ultra-high definition format that stormed the TV market in 2015 and has remained ubiquitous ever since - recently added High Dynamic Range, or HDR, to its ranks. HDR is said to give brighter whites, deeper blacks and more subtlety of tone in between.

Full HD models are now in the minority, with 4K available for even those on modest budgets and some sub-£500 models even adding HDR, too.

If you have a bit more money to spend, however, there are some dazzling flagship 2016 TVs, including ultra-thin OLED screens and feature-rich LED TVs, with a host more set to arrive in Spring 2017. LG, Sony and Panasonic all have OLED TVs lined up for 2017 - find out more below.

Take a look at some of the best TVs of 2016 from our rigorous, independent testing, with everything from top-of-the-range sets to reasonably-priced crackers. Once the new 2017 TVs have launched we'll update this page with all the latest and best sets.

