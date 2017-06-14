Top 5 TVs for 2017
By Andrew Laughlin
Revamped smart-TV services, 4K picture quality, HDR and stunning OLED screens: it's all here this year. Find the best TVs of 2017.
The big news in the TV industry in 2016 was 4K HDR. And that's set to continue for 2017, along with manufacturers releasing a host of new OLED TVs.
4K - the ultra-high definition format that stormed the TV market in 2015 and has remained ubiquitous ever since - recently added High Dynamic Range, or HDR, to its ranks. HDR is said to give brighter whites, deeper blacks and more subtlety of tone in between.
Full HD models are now in the minority, with 4K available for even those on modest budgets and some sub-£500 models even adding HDR, too.
If you have a bit more money to spend, however, there are some dazzling flagship 2016 TVs, including ultra-thin OLED screens and feature-rich LED TVs, with a host more set to arrive in Spring 2017. LG, Sony and Panasonic all have OLED TVs lined up for 2017 - find out more below.
Take a look at some of the best TVs of 2016 from our rigorous, independent testing, with everything from top-of-the-range sets to reasonably-priced crackers. Once the new 2017 TVs have launched we'll update this page with all the latest and best sets.
Best TVs of 2017
It matches some of the best sound we’ve heard from a TV, with a pin-sharp picture and nicely balanced colours, comfortably surpassing the Best Buy cut-off. With both premium features and performance, this is a TV worth blowing the budget on.
Another set with a sizeable price tag, this TV may leave your pockets feeling a little lighter but you won’t regret it. With all the features you could wish for, supreme sound and very good picture quality, it’s a sure-fire Best Buy
A touch cheaper than many other Best Buys, this set proves you don’t have to spend over a grand to get a top quality set. With vivid, balanced colours – particularly with 4K – there’s no scrimping on performance, either.
Matching the score of TVs more than double its price, this bargain Best Buy’s natural, balanced colours are a joy. You still get 4K HDR – a feature typically found on higher-end sets. This is affordability without compromise.
Some may see curved TVs as a bit of a gimmick but this one will impress nonetheless. Combining a great picture with decent sound and an easy-to-use interface, this set is a comfortable Best Buy.
Samsung
Samsung has announced a re-branding for its flagship TVs, now under the new moniker 'QLED'. Like last year, these pricey sets - called the Q7, Q8 and Q9 - will feature Quantum Dot technology, said to improve the vibrancy of colours on screen. Increased brightness and a wider viewing angle should - in theory at least - mean less fade when watched at an angle.
Samsung’s 2016 TVs bear the ‘K’ letter in the model name, and go from small and medium-sized cheap TVs right up to the very top-end, KS9500.
Many 2016 Samsung models support 4K HDR videos that are becoming available to stream on Netflix and Amazon, or via the 4K Blu-ray discs. And 2017 will likely be no different - you can expect 4K HDR support across a range of prices, all the way down to around £500. Samsung has also added a couple of new features to its Tizen smart-TV service, including the ability to track when your favourite sports team play, but remains largely identical to 2017.
Take a look at all our 2016 expert Samsung TV reviews.
LG
Just as in 2016, LG is releasing both LED and OLED TVs this year. Its top-end LED 4K TV range will feature 'Nano Cell' screen technology, akin to Samsung's Quantum Dot. But you'll find more affordable LG LED TVs without Nano Cell, but still with 4K HDR support.
Now facing competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED market, LG will launch plenty of new OLEDs, the B7, E7, C7 and G7. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, it also showcased the staggeringly thin OLED W - at just 2.6mm thick, it's half the thickness of an iPhone.
All these top-end OLED TVs support HDR content, feature the latest version of webOS smart TV and, new for LG in 2016, will come with the Freeview Play TV guide. You'll need deep pockets to afford them, however – the LG OLED TVs tend to be among the most expensive on the market.
Fancy getting your hands on an LG OLED TV? Check out all our LG TV reviews.
Sony
Along with its LED TVs, Sony will release a new OLED TV in 2017. Like the other big manufacturers, there will be a slew of new 4K TVs, going from under £500 to over £5,000. As with previous years, there will be high-definition 'W' models and 'X' branded 4K sets.
But the big news is the Sony A1 OLED - its first OLED TV. Likely to be rather pricey, the A1 features a new sound technology dubbed 'Acoustic Surface', meaning the sound is produced through vibrations in the screen. Although some are calling this a ‘speakerless’ TV, it has a subwoofer in the stand at the rear, which should add some punch to the sound.
Like last year, 2017 Sony TVs will come with Android TV internet features and a YouView TV guide. In 2016, Sony also unveiled a new ‘Ultra’ content portal that allows you to purchase films in UHD quality to watch on your shiny new TV.
We've tested loads of Sony TVs. Read our Sony TV reviews to find out if they impressed us in the lab.
Panasonic
Panasonic's 2016 TVs are denoted by the 'D' in their models names (leading on from 'C' in 2015). Its flagship 2016 TVs boasted enhanced colour technology, up to 1,000 nit brightness and a new backlight dimming technology Panasonic calls Honeycomb.
Honeycomb uses hundreds of small lighting zones that can be dimmed individually to vary the brightness of the screen. This creates what is claimed to be very bright peaks and deep blacks, with limited ‘light bleed’ between the zones.
Like LG and Sony, along with a number of LED 4K TVs, 2017 will see Panasonic also launch OLED sets. The EZ1002 is the follow up to the CZ950. Panasonic’s previous flagship costs a hefty and the EZ1002 will likely be similar, if not more. So Panasonic will need to pull out all the stops to justify the price.
Panasonic retains the Firefox OS smart TV seen on previous years' sets for 2017, while also supporting the Freeview Play TV guide.
Read our expert Panasonic TV reviews to find out what we've made of this popular brand this year.