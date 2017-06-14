TV connections wizard

TV connections glossary

Composite video: this combines a video signal (the yellow cable) with an audio signal (the red and white). It is the lowest-quality video connection on a TV.

Digital audio connection (coaxial and optical): there are two types of digital connections for surround sound - coaxial (copper wire) and optical (fibre optic), also known as TOSLINK. Both connections can carry stereo signals, but optical is the better option if you can use it.

DisplayPort: a digital output used on some Mac computers. It can carry both video and audio signals.

DLNA: this is an industry-wide standard for sharing digital media - such as photos, videos and music - between computers, mobile phones, TVs and other devices in your home. Find out more with What is DLNA?.

DVI port: a Digital Visual Interface connection allows you to hook up your computer to your TV. You may have to buy a HDMI to DVI cable first for this, and in that case you'll need to connect a separate audio cable from your TV (audio in) to your TV (audio out).

Ethernet port: if your TV doesn't have wi-fi capability, this port allows you to use an Ethernet cable to link a smart TV up to the internet via a wired connection.

HDMI: this high definition video and audio input is your best bet for connecting any HD equipment, such as Sky boxes and blu-ray players. If you're TV doesn't have enough HDMI ports for your needs, an HDMI switching box can add more. When buying HDMI cables, don't be tempted to spend lots of money - a £5 cable will do the job just as well as a £50 one. For more on this, please see our Buyer's Guide to HDMI cables.

HDMI ARC: this special Audio Return Channel HDMI socket is useful for connecting compatible home cinema systems and sound bars. It makes setting up your TV audio system much easier, plus you can control both your TV and sound bar/home cinema from the same remote.

HDMI MHL: Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) is a special connection for hooking up a compatible smartphone to your TV via a wired connection.

Headphone jack: use this to connect your headphones. Bear in mind that headphone volume and TV volume are often adjusted separately.

Near Field Communications: If you have an NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet, you can connect with a compatible TV by 'tapping' a special sticker, and then share content between them.

RF input: an aerial socket that allows the broadcast signal to be received by the TV's tuner.

Satellite antenna socket: use this to connect a Sky or Freesat set-top box.

Scart inputs: scarts allow you to connect older standard-definition equipment like DVD players. Scarts that support the high-standard RGB signal give the best possible picture quality. Some TVs come with scart adaptors included if they don't have the port built-in.

Stereo phono outputs: These red and white sockets allow you to connect your TV to a stereo amplifier and speaker system. Most new TVs lack these sockets, although you can sometimes use the headphone output, or a digital-to-analogue converter connected to the digital audio output, instead.

USB ports: most televisions have at least one of these for USB devices.

VGA input: the analogue, video graphics array input, sometimes marked 'PC' on the TV, lets you connect your PC or laptop to the TV. It's useful if your computer doesn't have an HDMI output.

Wi-Fi Direct: this wireless technology allows you to 'mirror' what's on your phone, tablet or computer on your TV by connecting to the same wi-fi network. It is also referred to as Miracast on some TVs.