TV jargon buster

100Hz and 200Hz processing

Standard 50Hz TVs are fine for watching broadcast TV, as it is recorded or broadcast at 50Hz - that’s 25 complete frames per second. In an attempt to manipulate the picture and create the illusion of smoother motion, many high-end TVs feature processing at 100Hz or even 200Hz, doubling or quadrupling the amount of times the image is produced on screen.

Our tests have shown, however, that this smoother motion doesn't always appear realistic to the eye and people can feel they get a better picture after turning such ‘enhancement’ features off.

1080i and 1080p

There are two main types of high-definition (HD) picture: 1080i and 1080p. HD TV is broadcast in 1080i, while high-definition Blu-ray discs are recorded in 1080p, which is marginally more detailed and realistic. This is because on 1080p, the 1,080 horizontal lines are scanned progressively, or one after another. With 1080i, even lines then odd lines are scanned alternately to make up the picture, although the difference is really quite subtle.

3D TV

3D TV offers a greater sense of depth than standard 2D television, making films and TV programmes appear as though they are ‘coming out of the screen’. To watch 3D TV, you need special glasses and there are two types - passive and active.

‘Passive’ glasses are light and cheap, similar to the ones used in 3D cinemas. ‘Active’ ones are bulkier and more expensive, although they offer the best viewing experience. 3D TV hasn’t really taken off due to the lack of content and the fact many people find wearing 3D glasses uncomfortable. There are glasses-free 3D TVs, but they're mostly prototypes. For more on 3D, please see our What is 3D TV? guide.

4K/Ultra HD

4K TVs - also referred to as ultra-HD or UHD - have four times the pixels of ‘normal’ HD 1080p TVs. Most of the big manufacturers have now launched 4K TVs, and they usually have screens 40-inches or over, as you need a larger display to really appreciate the extra detail in the picture. There's not much 4K content right now beyond some internet streaming services, but 4K Blu-rays are expected to arrive in 2015 and eventually we'll see some 4K TV channels launch. For more on 4K, please see our What is 4K TV? guide.

5.1 sound

An arrangement of six speakers, one of which is a low-frequency subwoofer speaker, used to create surround sound. For more, please see Surround Sound.