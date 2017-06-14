TV screen technology explained

LED vs LCD

Liquid crystal display (LCD) TVs come to life when light from behind the screen shines through a matrix of tiny, coloured liquid-crystal cells. Signals control each cell, letting varying amounts of colour through to build up the picture.

LED (light-emitting diode) TVs actually use the same LCD screen technology, but with one crucial difference – the handful of backlight lamps that traditionally illuminate LCD TVs are replaced by a larger number of tiny LEDs. These are arranged either around the edge of the screen, known as edge-lit TVs, or spread across the entire rear of the TV, known as back-lit or direct-lit TVs.

Edge-lit TVs are the most common. Early versions had problems with inconsistent screen lighting and patchy colours, which is less of an issue for direct-lit TVs. But significant improvements mean edge-lit is now the favoured technology, as it allows the TVs to be slimmer.

Some LED TVs use a technique called local dimming or micro dimming, which varies the backlight in different parts of the screen to give darker, richer blacks and brighter whites where required. This technology started out on direct-lit sets, but manufacturers have now found ways to incorporate similar technology into their edge-lit models, meaning you're not necessarily missing out by buying one.