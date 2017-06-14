What is 4K TV?

What's so special about 4K TV?

Watching 4K TV at its best, you'll see everything on screen in crystal-clear clarity and sumptuous detail. There's a level of detail and depth that HD sets simply cannot achieve – at times, it almost feels 3D.

All the big brands, including Samsung, Panasonic, LG and Sony, now have large ranges of 4K TVs, from entry-level models priced around £500 to monster sets costing many thousands of pounds.

You'll generally find that 4K TVs are big-screen models of 40 inches or more. This is because to really appreciate the higher picture quality you need to watch it on a large TV, as it's rather lost on a small screen.