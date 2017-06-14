What is HDR TV?

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, isn’t an alternative to 4K Ultra HD, but rather a complementary TV technology designed to give you even better, brighter pictures.

You will find many 4K TVs with HDR, starting from just £500 – but is this technology as important as manufacturers and retailers tell you?

The short answer is no. There’s not much to watch – content is limited to ultra-HD Blu-rays and a few films and shows on TV-streaming services. But it’s growing in popularity, and is likely to go hand in hand with the rise of 4K, so it’s worth being aware of if you’re looking for a new TV.