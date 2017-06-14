What is OLED TV?

OLED TVs can give you dazzling, bright pictures with smooth motion, deep blacks and vibrant colours, while also being slimmer than even LED-backlit LCD TVs.

Many of the leading TV brands are developing OLED sets, including LG, Panasonic and Sony, and prices will drop as OLED TVs reach the mass market. Newly launched OLED TVs cost upwards of £2,000 but, over the course of the year, they can drop to around £1,500.

Samsung seems steadfast in its belief that its quantum dot technology will give the best possible picture quality, as it’s now the only major TV manufacturer without an OLED TV. See our What is QLED TV? guide to find out how these two technologies compare.