What is QLED TV?

Samsung is now the only major TV manufacturer without an OLED set, remaining resolute in its belief that you don’t need OLED to get the best-quality picture. But LG has long hailed it as the future of TV, and the new OLED sets from Sony and Panasonic in 2017 add weight to this claim.

Instead, Samsung has stood by its quantum-dot technology. Although we saw this technology in high-end 2016 TVs, in 2017 they come under the new moniker ‘QLED’, a confusingly similar term to OLED, but using distinctly different technology.

So, jargon aside, here we take a closer look at what these terms actually mean, and see how they compare.