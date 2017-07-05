What size TV should I buy?
Top 5 best 32-inch TVs
By Ben Stockton
Article 2 of 5
If you want something cheaper or more modest than the big-screen sets, a 32-inch TV is for you. Here, we show you the best 32-inch TVs from our rigorous testing.
Despite TV screen sizes getting ever bigger in recent years, 32-inch is still the preferred option for many people shopping for a new set for their living room, or an additional TV for a bedroom, kitchen or study.
But unfortunately, many of these slightly smaller, cheaper sets don’t make the grade. With manufacturers focussing on mammoth 55, 65 and sometimes more than 70-inch TVs, these more modest models have been left behind.
That means if you’re looking for a new 32-inch set, for every great-value option there are dozens of shoddy ones sitting alongside it. Here, we reveal the models that impressed our expert lab tests, as well as the ones to steer well clear of.
Best 32-inch TVs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Although not quite achieving a Best Buy, this is one of the best smaller TVs we’ve seen this year. It lacks the 4K found on bigger sets, but if you’re after a modest-sized TV with decent picture and sound quality, this is the one to go for.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Due to its affordable price, this 32-inch set is a popular TV. It doesn't make the Best Buy mark, but with a decent amount of quality, it's still well worth a look as a budget TV.
And here are two 32-inch TVs to avoid
There are plenty of sub-par small TVs on sale. Their rock-bottom prices can make them difficult to ignore, but our picture and sound quality experts have found everything from sickly skin tones, washed-out contrast and raspy sound. Many also miss out on the latest smart TV features. Without access to catch-up and on-demand TV, these simple sets can seem dated.
32-inch TVs to avoid
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution type:
- Freeview HD:
- Freesat HD:
With poor picture and sound quality, this 32-inch TV completely misses the mark. Even at this low price, there's not much to like here.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution type:
- Freeview HD:
- Freesat HD:
This 32-inch TV is one to avoid. Picture quality is mediocre at best, while the sound is tinny and hard to listen to.
How to choose the best 32-inch TV
If you’re replacing your old 32-inch TV with one of the same size, you may find that you can jump up to a slightly bigger set. With bezels shrinking, a bigger screen can now fit in a smaller space. Height and width measurements for every TV can be found in the tech specs of our reviews.
Plus, with many 40-inch TVs now coming with 4K ultra-HD resolution, you can sit slightly closer without losing any detail. Our online TV size guide recommends that you sit about the same distance (around 2.5 metres) from a Full-HD 32-inch TV as you would a 4K 40-inch one.
Our testing has shown that the average quality in this larger size bracket is higher than that seen among 32-inch TVs. And choosing a 40-inch TV doesn’t mean spending a lot more money than you hoped – check out our guide to the best 40 to 43-inch TVs for sets to suit all budgets.
If you’ve decided that a 32-inch TV is for you, here are some features to look out for:
- Full-HD display: To get the best possible picture quality, go for a 1080p, or Full-HD, TV. An HD-Ready set will let you view HD content but it typically won't be as good as a Full-HD model. New 4K TVs are available, but they're mainly in sizes of 40-inches and over.
- Built-in HD tuner: You'll need HD content in order to enjoy your high-definition display to the full. Go for a 32-inch TV with a built-in Freeview HD or Freesat HD tuner, allowing you to get subscription-free digital TV channels. Some TVs even have both.
- Smart-TV: Most new TVs from the big manufacturers come with smart-TV features, allowing you to watch catch-up and on-demand services such as BBC iPlayer and Netflix. But cheaper TVs from smaller brands may miss out. Head over to our What is smart TV? guide to find out if this is an important feature for you.