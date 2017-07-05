What size TV should I buy?
Top 5 best 40 to 43-inch TVs
By Ben Stockton
Article 3 of 5
One of the most popular screen sizes, we show you the best 40 and 43-inch TVs from our rigorous, independent testing and some key features to look out for.
If you’re looking for great value, you’ve come to the right place. Here, you’ll find TVs packed with the latest features but without the hefty price tags of larger sets.
Despite manufacturers promoting TVs of 55-inches and larger, the reasonably-priced 40, 42 and 43-inch TVs remain the size of choice for many. You can still hope for a 4K-ultra HD screen and a slick smart TV platform, even if you want to spend no more than £400.
Over the years, we’ve tested hundreds of models of this size, finding out exactly what you should expect. From pin-sharp pictures to sickly skin tones and superb soundtracks to dreadful dins, we’ve seen and heard it all. Here, we show you some of the best and worst from the Which? test lab.
Best 40 to 43-inch TVs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Some may see curved TVs as a bit of a gimmick but this one will impress nonetheless. Combining a great picture with decent sound and an easy-to-use interface, this set is a comfortable Best Buy.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV has everything to impress your mates - a flamboyant curved screen and the latest in TV tech. And with the performance to back it up, the great picture quality and decent sound make this Best Buy worth a closer look.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV packs in a list of features as long as any. You can expect decent picture and sound quality, with the bonus of 4K HDR for a taste of the latest TV technology. And with a price tag that won't break the bank, this set offers a hint of premium in a modest mid-range package.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV offers many of the features you'd expect to see on more premium sets at a fraction of the price. It's not a high-flyer, but a solid performance across the board sees it deservedly sneak a Best Buy award.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Despite marginally missing out on a Best Buy award, this modest set outscores many more-premium TVs. You can expect good all-round performance, with touches of quality that belie its sub-£400 price tag.
And here are three 40 to 43-inch TVs to avoid
With these TVs going for as little as a couple hundred pounds, it can be difficult to refuse the bargain basement prices. But that can often mean paying the price in terms of quality. While spending a little more will get you a fantastic Best Buy TV like the ones above, we’ve also seen some more than double this fail to impress our experts.
40 to 43-inch TVs to avoid
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
There are innumerable issues with this 43-inch set that go well beyond the rather average picture quality - namely the very poor sound, alongside smaller things such as the lack of connections. All these problems add up to a Don't Buy.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Suffering all the same problems we see from many cheap TV, this 40-inch model is another Don't Buy budget set. With poor sound and an unimpressive picture, steer clear of this one.
- Picture quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV is about as simple as they come these. No smart TV and don't even think about 4K ultra-HD. But it still manages to do the basics badly. This abysmal Don't Buy 42-inch TV falls well short of the quality we expect to see, even at this price.
How to choose the best 40 to 43-inch TV
If you don't want to spend more than £300, you should go for a smaller screen size. That's not to say you can't get a great-value 40 to 43-inch models, but it's unlikely you'll pay less than £300. Drop down to 32-inch in size and you'll find lots of choice on offer to you.
A 40 to 43-inch TV is the right size for you if your sofa is about 3 metres away. If you’re going for a 4K ultra-HD set (see below), you can sit a little closer; about 2.5 metres. You can find more guidance on which size of TV to buy with our online tool.
If you’ve decided that a 40 to 43-inch TV is for you, here are some features to look out for:
- 4K ultra-HD: Many new TVs of this size come kitted out with a 4K ultra-HD screen. This higher resolution picture – with four times the detail of Full HD – has been the biggest development in TV technology in recent years. And with more and more content coming to the small screen, this a feature to definitely look out for.
- PVR functionality: TVs with built-in PVR functionality mean you can connect a USB hard disc drive to the TV and then be able to pause and record live programmes. Some have twin tuner PVR functionality, meaning you can watch one programme while recording another.
- Smart TV: For your main household TV, internet connectivity is certainly a feature worth considering as it allows you to watch catch-up TV without the pain of having to hook up your laptop or tablet. For more on this, head to our What is smart TV? guide.