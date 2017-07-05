Top 5 best 40 to 43-inch TVs

If you’re looking for great value, you’ve come to the right place. Here, you’ll find TVs packed with the latest features but without the hefty price tags of larger sets.

Despite manufacturers promoting TVs of 55-inches and larger, the reasonably-priced 40, 42 and 43-inch TVs remain the size of choice for many. You can still hope for a 4K-ultra HD screen and a slick smart TV platform, even if you want to spend no more than £400.

Over the years, we’ve tested hundreds of models of this size, finding out exactly what you should expect. From pin-sharp pictures to sickly skin tones and superb soundtracks to dreadful dins, we’ve seen and heard it all. Here, we show you some of the best and worst from the Which? test lab.

