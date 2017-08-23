Most reliable TV brands

Every year, we survey thousands of Which? members about the products they own, enabling us to reveal the brands that you can rely on – and the ones you can’t.

When it comes to televisions, we find that faults are in general pretty rare, but there are still significant differences in how satisfied customers are with their TV.

Picture-quality problems are the most common issue, accounting for almost a fifth of all the faults people have with their TV, according to our survey. That's closely followed by smart TV software issues and problems with the sound quality from a TV's speakers.

The table below reveals the best and worst brands for reliability and customer satisfaction. When creating reliability scores, we take the severity of faults into consideration, as well as the age of the TV – problems with older sets are given a lower weighting, as it’s likely these TVs will have been used more. Once you've got all the information you need, head over to our Best Buy TV reviews to find the perfect set for you.

Browse the rest of this guide for more information on Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs and how they fare in our rigorous, independent tests.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.