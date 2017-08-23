Toshiba TVs rated

Toshiba TVs: everything you need to know

From flagship TVs with 4K resolution to basic models for your kitchen or bedroom, there's pretty much something for everyone in Toshiba's TV ranges.

Toshiba makes a wide variety of TVs itself, particularly its top-end models, but the Toshiba brand is also put on some TVs that are actually produced by a third-party manufacturer.

With prices sometimes below £200, Toshiba TVs are generally cheaper than sets from brands such as LG and Samsung, and that can make them a tempting proposition. However, bear in mind that you won’t always be guaranteed the best quality TV in return for your outlay, so be sure to check our TV reviews first.

If you're interested in a Toshiba TV, make sure you first check our Toshiba TV reviews.