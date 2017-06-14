Best toaster brands

We've asked more than 2,000 Which? members to tell us how happy they are with their brand of toaster, so that we can highlight the best and worst brands. Our unique research combines owners views with our expert analysis of years of toaster test data, to bring you a verdict on which brands are worth buying.

The table below gives an unrivalled insight into how good each toaster brand really is, including which brands make consistently good toasters, and which are more hit and miss. We rate all the major brands, including DeLonghi, Dualit, Russell Hobbs and Morphy Richards.

Even the best brands can produce a dud product, so once you've found out which brands are rated highly, head to our in-depth toaster reviews where we reveal the best toasters.

Best and worst toaster brands

The table below shows our independent test results plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at-a-glance how the key brands of toaster compare to each other.

