Best toaster brands
By Matt Clear
Want to buy a toaster from a trusted brand? Find out which are the best and worst toaster brands, according to our survey of toaster owners.
We've asked more than 2,000 Which? members to tell us how happy they are with their brand of toaster, so that we can highlight the best and worst brands. Our unique research combines owners views with our expert analysis of years of toaster test data, to bring you a verdict on which brands are worth buying.
The table below gives an unrivalled insight into how good each toaster brand really is, including which brands make consistently good toasters, and which are more hit and miss. We rate all the major brands, including DeLonghi, Dualit, Russell Hobbs and Morphy Richards.
Even the best brands can produce a dud product, so once you've found out which brands are rated highly, head to our in-depth toaster reviews where we reveal the best toasters.
Best and worst toaster brands
The table below shows our independent test results plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at-a-glance how the key brands of toaster compare to each other.
|Best and worst toaster brands
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|56%
|76%
|Its pricey toasters haven't impressed in our tests, but Which? members rate this brand highly.
|n/a
|75%
|We haven't tested any toasters from this brand recently as they're no longer widely available in the UK.
|60%
|73%
|This brand's toasters are generally decent without being outstanding - none are currently Best Buys.
|54%
|70%
|This premium brand claims to offer the best toasters money can buy, and while it does have some very good models, there are others you'd be better off avoiding.
|58%
|61%
|We've tested the most widely available toasters from this brand, and neither is particularly impressive.
|64%
|61%
|This brand's toasters are at the pricier end of the spectrum. They're mostly good, but none are currently Best Buys.
|62%
|59%
|This brand has one of the highest-scoring Best Buys, but most of its other toasters are average. It has both reasonably priced and expensive models.
|n/a
|58%
|This brand doesn't make toasters any more, so we don't have current test results
|66%
|57%
|A major brand that generally makes good toasters - includng some of the highest-scoring Best Buys - although it does have a few less-impressive models.
|56%
|57%
|This is another well-known toaster brand. It offers a wide range including both budget toasters and pricey models costing more than £50. It has really good toasters, really bad ones, and everything in between.
|64%
|54%
|While neither of the two toasters we've tested from this brand are Best Buys, they're better than you might expect supermarket toasters to be.
|64%
|53%
|This brand's toasters are mostly good. They include a high-scoring Best Buy, as well as a range of toasters in several bright colours.
|48%
|52%
|There's only one toaster we've tested from this brand that's currently available. It scores only 48% - poor compared to most toasters.
|n/a
|50%
|We haven't tested any toasters from this brand that are currently available.
|n/a
|49%
|We haven't tested any toasters from this brand that are currently available.
|53%
|46%
|This brand's toasters tend to be cheap, and unfortunately that's often reflected in the quality.
|
Table notes
Sample sizes: Argos (38), Asda (41), Bosch (95), Breville (237), DeLonghi (142), Dualit (171), John Lewis (41), Kenwood (147), Krups (36), Magimix (35), Morphy Richards (261), Philips (47), Russell Hobbs (354), Sainsbury's (61), Tefal (63), Tesco (72).
Choosing the best brand of toaster
Thousands of Which? members have told us what they thought of their toaster brand, and we've turned this information into a unique Which? customer score. This is calculated by asking toaster owners two questions:
- whether they were satisfied with the brand of their toaster
- whether they'd recommend the brand to a friend
76%The customer score for the most popular toaster brand
We also ask how long owners' toasters lasted for before they needed to be replaced due to a fault, and use this information to rate which are the most reliable toaster brands.
The most popular toaster brand achieved a customer score of 76%, while the least popular brands scored less than 50%.
The brand with the highest customer score isn't quite the most reliable brand, however. If your top priority is a toaster that lasts a long time, take a look at our guide to the most reliable toaster brands.
Toaster brands rated in the table above include Argos, Asda, Bosch, Breville, DeLonghi, Dualit, John Lewis, Kenwood, Morphy Richards, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Sainsbury's and Tefal.