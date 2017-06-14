Easy-to-use toasters
By Zoe Galloway
Take a look at our pick of the easiest-to-use toasters that have aced our tests, making breakfast time a smooth start to the day.
If you're a toast lover, chances are your toaster will be used almost every day, so it's worth making sure you buy a model that not only gives your bread an even golden glow but is also really easy to use.
When we test toasters for our toaster reviews, we assess how easy it is to load bread into the toaster, use the controls, get the toast out and keep clean, as well as measuring how evenly and effectively they toast bread, tea cakes, bagels and crumpets.
If you're getting older and sometimes find using a toaster tricky because of reduced strength or dexterity in your hands, or if you have sight issues, our selection below of the easiest-to-use toasters from our tests should help.
|Top three easy-to-use toasters
|Our verdict
|Evenness of toasting
|Browning coverage
|Score
|
|
Pros: Extremely easy to use, toasts bread quickly and evenly, consistent toasting slice after slice, large icon buttons.
Cons: Difficult to keep fingerprint-free.
|84%
|
|
Pros: Extremely easy to use and clean, makes good and evenly browned toast, toast is raised nice and high so there is no risk of burning your fingers.
Cons: Larger bread slices won't fit in completely.
|81%
|
|
Pros: Extremely simple to use so no need to read instructions, good browning coverage, good additional bagel settings, easy to clean, crumb tray easy to remove.
Cons: Small error in instructions, recommended toasting setting is ineffective.
|78%
Choosing an easy-to-use toaster
After you've looked at our selection, we recommend visiting a shop to try ‘using’ the toaster so that you can check that it’s right for you. Ask yourself these questions:
Is it easy to load the bread and take toast out?
You should be able to easily put the bread into the toaster - wider slots help with this. Most toasters aren't great at fitting large or thick pieces of bread, but a few in our selection are very versatile.
It's also important to make sure you will be able to get the toast out without having to use force or touching the toaster. A high-lift function - particularly good when toasting smaller items, such as crumpets - is useful. Our top three easiest-to-use toasters have this.
All the toasters in our selection have also been rated highly for the smoothness of how the toast pops up and the ease of using the cancel function - make sure you're happy with these.
Are the controls easy to see and use?
Make sure you can see all the markings and buttons clearly - a good contrast between them and the background will help with this.
You should be able to grip, turn or press buttons and dials easily and without force - something all of our easy-to-use models have been rated highly for. Also, buttons that stick out tend to be easier to use - a feature that many of our selected models have.
Check that the controls are well spaced for you and your hand size so it’s less easy to select the wrong thing.
It can sometimes be hard to see the markings on stainless-steel models as light reflects off them. If you have trouble with your sight, you may want to choose one of the models without stainless-steel controls.
Also, it's worth looking for a model with illuminated controls.
Can you clean it easily?
You’ll want to make sure that it’s easy to remove the crumb tray for cleaning and put it back in without using force - all our selected toasters have been rated highly for this.
Most of the toasters we've found to be easy to use are stainless steel, which can show up finger marks more. But most have also achieved three or more stars for ease of cleaning.
Also, it's worth looking out for a toaster with rubber feet so that it stays in place on the worktop.
Read our full guide for more advice on buying the best toaster.
Easy-to-use toasters - our research
To find toasters that are both great at browning your bread and easy to use if you have dexterity or sight issues, we first selected all the ones that had scored over 75% overall in our tests. We then looked at the models with four or five stars for ease of use and general toasting performance.
We next narrowed them down by only looking at models that had scored four or five stars within four or more of the following areas: loading, unloading, using the browning controls, using the cancel function and using the crumb tray.
We then made sure our final selection included a mix of two-slice and four-slice models.