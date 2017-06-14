Easy-to-use toasters

Choosing an easy-to-use toaster

After you've looked at our selection, we recommend visiting a shop to try ‘using’ the toaster so that you can check that it’s right for you. Ask yourself these questions:

Is it easy to load the bread and take toast out?

You should be able to easily put the bread into the toaster - wider slots help with this. Most toasters aren't great at fitting large or thick pieces of bread, but a few in our selection are very versatile.

It's also important to make sure you will be able to get the toast out without having to use force or touching the toaster. A high-lift function - particularly good when toasting smaller items, such as crumpets - is useful. Our top three easiest-to-use toasters have this.

All the toasters in our selection have also been rated highly for the smoothness of how the toast pops up and the ease of using the cancel function - make sure you're happy with these.

Are the controls easy to see and use?

Make sure you can see all the markings and buttons clearly - a good contrast between them and the background will help with this.

You should be able to grip, turn or press buttons and dials easily and without force - something all of our easy-to-use models have been rated highly for. Also, buttons that stick out tend to be easier to use - a feature that many of our selected models have.

Check that the controls are well spaced for you and your hand size so it’s less easy to select the wrong thing.

It can sometimes be hard to see the markings on stainless-steel models as light reflects off them. If you have trouble with your sight, you may want to choose one of the models without stainless-steel controls.

Also, it's worth looking for a model with illuminated controls.

Can you clean it easily?

You’ll want to make sure that it’s easy to remove the crumb tray for cleaning and put it back in without using force - all our selected toasters have been rated highly for this.

Most of the toasters we've found to be easy to use are stainless steel, which can show up finger marks more. But most have also achieved three or more stars for ease of cleaning.

Also, it's worth looking out for a toaster with rubber feet so that it stays in place on the worktop.

Read our full guide for more advice on buying the best toaster.

Easy-to-use toasters - our research

To find toasters that are both great at browning your bread and easy to use if you have dexterity or sight issues, we first selected all the ones that had scored over 75% overall in our tests. We then looked at the models with four or five stars for ease of use and general toasting performance.

We next narrowed them down by only looking at models that had scored four or five stars within four or more of the following areas: loading, unloading, using the browning controls, using the cancel function and using the crumb tray.

We then made sure our final selection included a mix of two-slice and four-slice models.