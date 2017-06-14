How we test toasters

In our independent, scientific toaster tests we've seen all types of toast, from pale and underdone, through patchy and striped, to burnt-to-a-crisp.

Only a small proportion of toasters achieve the 'holy grail' of perfect golden toast (see top right in the picture above) and are good enough to become Which? Best Buy toasters. And money is not a reliable indicator of quality - we've tested some pricey models that can barely warm bread, despite costing hundreds of pounds.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about toasters:

How evenly does it toast bread?

How quick is the toaster?

Can you toast different-sized slices of bread in it?

Is the toaster easy to use?

Should I buy it?

