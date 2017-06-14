Top five best toasters
By Matt Clear
Need a new toaster? Take a look at our pick of the best toasters we've tested.
The best toaster for you
The toasters recommended in the table below all aced our rigorous tests, making consistently excellent toast.
Whatever you're looking for, there's a toaster for you - including the highest-rated two-slice and four-slice models and the best cheap toaster. There's also a toaster with long slots for tall slices of bread, and a feature-packed luxury toaster if you're looking for something a bit extra.
Best toaster overall
- Evenness:
- 5 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
A brilliant toaster that's currently our best on test. It makes very good evenly browned toast and does it quickly, too, taking under two and a half minutes to toast your first couple of slices, and even less time for any rounds you do after that.
Best cheap toaster
- Evenness:
- 4 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
There's no need to splash out more on a pricey toaster, as this cheap model is excellent. It's quick, makes pretty much perfect toast and, unlike many we've seen, the slots are long enough to handle tall slices.
Best long slot toaster
- Evenness:
- 5 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting tall slices:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
This stylish, easy-to-use toaster makes good, evenly browned slices of toast. The long slots mean that tall slices of bread can fit on their side, which should help make up for the fact that it's quite slow.
Best 4-slice toaster
- Evenness:
- 5 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 5 out of 5
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
An easy-to-use family toaster that will turn most of your slice a nice, even, golden brown. It’s not one of the quickest toasters, but it has got a useful 'lift and look' function, so you can check how your toast is progressing.
Best high-tech toaster
- Evenness:
- 4 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
If you don't mind paying a bit more and want to treat yourself to a premium toaster, this may be the one for you. While it's not quite a Best Buy, it makes good toast and is really easy to use. Extras include 'a bit more' setting that toasts your slice for a little longer, an LED progress indicator and a crumpet setting.
Why Which? toaster reviews are better
Which? tests toasters more thoroughly than anyone else, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We give top marks to toasters which make toast that's a lovely even golden-brown, without any burnt or underdone parts - because we know that's what's most important to you. And if they can make the toast quickly, that's even better.
We check whether large slices of bread will fit in the toaster properly, and how easy it is to dig out smaller items such as crumpets. We also look at how easy the buttons and dials are to use, and whether there are any annoying niggles.