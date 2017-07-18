Top toaster brands for 2017

Can't see the brands you're interested in? We couldn't report on some brands, as we didn't get enough responses from owners, but for reviews of toasters from Bodum, KitchenAid and Swan, head to our independent toaster reviews.

Choosing the best brand of toaster

Toasters tend to be long lasting, and this category has an impressive overall reliability score of five stars. In general if a toaster is going to fail, it will do so within the first or second year, with a mammoth 80% of problems occurring during this time. In comparison just 3% of problems happen in the fifth or sixth year of ownership.

No brand received a flawless score of 100%, but 90% of toasters from one brand in particular remained fault-free after six years. On the opposite end of the scale, the most fault-prone brand only had 68% of it's toasters remain intact six years after they purchased it. The poor performers for reliability unsurprisingly also lag behind in terms of their customer approval score, with the worst getting just 45% in our survey.

It's worth noting that you shouldn't discount the cheaper toaster brands. Not only do some make great value toasters, but one budget brand in particular has eleven Best Buys – much more than any other brand. It also has the highest customer approval score and it doesn’t fare badly in terms of reliability either. You'll need to pick wisely though, as supermarket-own brands feature both at the top and bottom of our table.

Toaster reliability: expectations vs reality

Over a third of survey respondents expect a toaster to last for five years without breaking down or developing a fault, while an optimistic one out of five expect it to keep in good working order for up to 10 years.

Our survey doesn't go as far as 10 years, but according to our members a considerable 82% of toasters remain fault-free after six years. By comparison kettles have a much higher failure rate, with only 72% still in good working order after six years.