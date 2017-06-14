Best and worst trains for delays

Discover which UK train companies have the highest and lowest number of passengers reporting delays.

If there's one thing that's guaranteed to annoy train passengers, it's delays.

As part of our train satisfaction survey, published in January 2017, we asked thousands of passengers whether they'd experienced a delay on their last journey.

Embattled Southern came bottom of our survey - 35% of all Southern passengers said their train was delayed, rising to 46% of commuters on Southern.

At the other end of the scale, only 8% of Merseyrail and Translink NI passengers said they were left waiting.

The chart below shows you how all 23 companies in the survey fared in terms of delays. These figures differ from those of Network Rail as it definies 'on time' as within five minutes of schedule for a commuter service, or 10 minutes for long-distance.

We've plotted other key survey findings below.

Find out more: How to get cheap train tickets - our top 10 tips

While 35% of Southern passengers experienced a delay on their last journey, only 15% of those passengers were made aware of their right to compensation. Only 7% of South West trains passengers were made aware of their compensation rights, compared with 33% of London Midland passengers.

We also asked passengers to comment on how busy their carriage was. Across all journeys, 27% of TFL Rail passengers reported that all the seats in their carriage were taken, with passengers standing in the aisle and door areas. That's a stark contrast to only 2% of passengers on Hull Trains.

Just 30% of Thameslink and Great Northern passengers described the overall conditions of their carriage as 'good' or 'excellent', compared with 84% of Translink NI Railways passengers.