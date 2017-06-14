Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

We asked parents to rate trampoline brands they've bought, including Plum, Jumpking, Skyhigh and more.

With trampolines costing anywhere from £100 up to more than £1,000 you want to make sure you find the best trampoline brand before you splash out. We surveyed 450 parents to find out which brand of trampoline they owned, and how happy they were with that choice. We asked them to rate each trampoline brand for ease of assembly, safety and durability – the key concerns parents have when looking for the best trampoline. 

To get our customer scores, we asked parents to tell us how satisfied they were with their trampoline and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend. From this, we've ranked the six major brands: Early Learning Centre, Chad Valley, Jumpking, Plum, Skyhigh and Sports Power, to help you find the best.

The best trampolines

The best trampoline is one that's easy to assemble, has a good quality frame, decent padding covered with quality PVC and durable netting. To find out more about buying a trampoline: everything from the size to go for, to spring-based versus Spring-free trampolines, read our guide: How to buy the best trampoline.

The best trampoline brands are listed alphabetically below. Which? members can log in to unlock the results. 

If you're not already a Which? member, get instant access to these and our thousands of other reviews with a £1 Which? trial.

Brand Ease of assembly Safety Durability Customer score
Chad Valley Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Early Learning Centre Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Jumpking Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Plum Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Skyhigh Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Sports Power Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Table notes
1 Customer scores were generated based on respondents' overall satisfaction with the trampoline brand, and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend.
2 Sample sizes: Plum (86), Jumpking (49), Skyhigh (30), Sports Power (34), Chad Valley (48), Early Learning Centre (31)
