How to buy the best trampoline

Expert advice on what to look for when buying a trampoline, so you can get one that's safe, durable and the right fit for your garden.

Choose a trampoline that's right for your family: look for the right size, one that won't be too difficult to put together, that will be able to withstand the elements and is safe for your children to use again and again. Read on to find out what you should be looking for when buying a trampoline.

How much do I need to spend on a trampoline?

There is quite a significant range in prices for trampolines, and it depends what type and size you're after. Prices start from around £100 for a 6ft trampoline up to £400 for a 14ft. The brand Springfree is more expensive because of the design of its trampolines, which are made without springs, and the premium materials used. They start from £800 and go up to about £1350.

Because it's important to get a trampoline made from quality materials, it's worth doing some investigation and looking into reputable brands before you go for the cheapest option.

Find out which are rated as the best trampoline brands.

What size trampoline?

Trampolines come in standard sizes: 6ft, 8ft, 10ft, 12ft and 14ft. Springfree trampolines come in different sizing options. It's worth noting that this tends to be measured by the diameter of the actual jumping surface, and excludes the surrounding springs and padding, so take that into account when measuring the size you can fit into your garden.

The other thing to note is that the wider trampolines get, the higher their netting and base tends to be.

What should I look for?

Trampolines will need to be able to last through the elements, as they are permanently stationed outside. Some things to look out for are:

The thickness of the padding . The surrounding padding that covers the springs helps protect your children from getting caught in the springs or hitting themselves on hard metal.

. The surrounding padding that covers the springs helps protect your children from getting caught in the springs or hitting themselves on hard metal. The quality of the foam . The foam of the padding needs to be resilient to rain. Open cell foam will soak up water and rot, while closed cell foam will retain its integrity for longer.

. The foam of the padding needs to be resilient to rain. Open cell foam will soak up water and rot, while closed cell foam will retain its integrity for longer. The quality of the PVC covering . The plastic covering of the padding needs to be resistant to UV light and perishing.

. The plastic covering of the padding needs to be resistant to UV light and perishing. The quality of the metal frame . The trampoline base and frame will be constructed from hollow steel poles. The thicker the walls of the poles are, the stronger they'll be – but they will also be heavy to carry and put together. Also, if the poles aren't galvanised both on the inside and outside walls, they will be susceptible to rusting.

. The trampoline base and frame will be constructed from hollow steel poles. The thicker the walls of the poles are, the stronger they'll be – but they will also be heavy to carry and put together. Also, if the poles aren't galvanised both on the inside and outside walls, they will be susceptible to rusting. The positioning of the netting. The netting also needs to be able to withstand wind, rain, sun and children bouncing against it – so make sure it's made from strong and durable material.

The netting also needs to be able to withstand wind, rain, sun and children bouncing against it – so make sure it's made from strong and durable material. The quality of the netting. Some trampolines have the net running along the outside of the spring padding, which leaves children more susceptible to hitting the springs or getting caught. Look for one where the net runs along the inside of the diameter of the padding to maximise protection from the metal parts of the trampoline.

Some trampolines have the net running along the outside of the spring padding, which leaves children more susceptible to hitting the springs or getting caught. Look for one where the net runs along the inside of the diameter of the padding to maximise protection from the metal parts of the trampoline. The more springs there are on the trampoline, the bouncier it tends to be!

Spring-based vs Springfree trampolines

Springfree is a brand that manufactures trampolines with fibreglass rods instead of springs – see above. Springfree claims its trampolines are safer, as they eliminate the impact areas that can cause injury. It is also the only brand on the market endorsed by RoSPA. However, they cost a significant amount more than regular trampolines.

In-ground vs above ground trampolines

In-ground trampolines have their advantages: they have a smaller footprint and are less of an eyesore in the backyard, and may be safer in terms of eliminating the possibility of a child falling off the trampoline.

However, they're labour-intensive. They require you digging a big hole in the ground to fit it in and you'll need to ensure proper drainage to prevent rusting and deterioration below the ground.

An above ground trampoline is easier to set up and move around, and will be easier to maintain than an in-ground one, so is likely to last longer. However, it can take up a lot of space and there is the potential of a child falling or hitting the framing.

Trampoline warranties

As with any product you buy, we recommend looking into the warranty statement for your chosen trampoline. Commonly, the warranty is valid only if you have your trampoline positioned on a soft surface like grass or wood chips, and not on a concrete patio.

Also look out for your trampoline being caught up in high wind – some trampolines come with ground anchor kits, which might be a good investment.