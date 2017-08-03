All-inclusive holidays
All-inclusive vs DIY
With the value of the pound in decline, it’s tempting to book an all-inclusive holiday. You’ll know the exact price of your week in the sun before you take off, so there are fewer surprises when you check out. But do all-inclusive holidays really save you money, or could that added security cost you dearly? We crunched the numbers in 10 popular all-inclusive destinations to find out.
Is all inclusive good value?
To find out whether you’re better off on an all-inclusive package, you need to know what it would cost to organise the holiday yourself.
The table below combines pricing data from the Post Office, Trivago and Skyscanner to give you the price of a week’s holiday in some of the most popular all-inclusive destinations. Our DIY holiday price includes average flight and hotel prices (three-star and above, including breakfast), transfers, lunch, coffee, soft drinks, dinner with wine, and alcoholic drinks in local bars and restaurants.
|All inclusive vs DIY
|Destination
|Flights
|Accommodation
|Airport transfers
|Meal
|Alcoholic drink
|Soft drink
|TOTAL COST
|Algarve, Portugal
|£199
|£178
|£11.74
|£13.11
|£1.05
|£1.14
|£1,007
|Black Sea Coast, Bulgaria
|£284
|£65
|£9.68
|£9.77
|£0.70
|£0.93
|£642
|Costa del Sol, Spain
|£192
|£153
|£9.98
|£14.31
|£1.75
|£1.05
|£910
|Crete
|£264
|£79
|£12.14
|£20.53
|£2.18
|£1.92
|£851
|Mallorca, East Coast
|£180
|£184
|£15.98
|£21.19
|£2.62
|£2.18
|£1,135
|Marmaris, Turkey
|£284
|£69
|£11.72
|£20.44
|£2.27
|£1.59
|£779
|Barbados, Caribbean
|£508
|£182
|£32.84
|£48.69
|£3.54
|£1.77
|£1,805
|Mauritius
|£848
|£88
|£38.74
|£26.26
|£3.30
|£2.44
|£1,571
|Cancun, Mexico
|£659
|£131
|£8.26
|£21.73
|£2.01
|£1.59
|£1,432
|St Lucia, Caribbean
|£645
|£243
|£80.57
|£57.52
|£2.96
|£1.97
|£2,270
|
Table notes:
Our DIY prices are per person and comprise: average return flights (provided by Skyscanner); average hotel rates (three star and above, provided by Trivago), based on two sharing, for seven nights; airport transfers from Holidaytaxis.com; seven dinners including wine; seven lunches and a daily allowance of two beers, one glass of wine, one coffee, one soft drink, and one large bottle of water (1.5 litres). Food and drink costs are from the Post Office Holiday Costs Barometer 2017. Where lunch costs weren’t provided, these were calculated at 40% of the dinner cost.
The prices of all-inclusive deals go up and down all the time, but our DIY price should provide a benchmark against which to measure the latest offers. Of course, if you’re likely to be ordering fancy poolside cocktails, or strapping on waterskis, you’ll need to factor these in – or check whether they’re included in your all-inclusive deal.
If you decide to go DIY, book your flights and hotel together (with the same company, at the same time) to enjoy the same ATOL protection given to all-inclusive package deals.