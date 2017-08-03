All-inclusive vs DIY

Is all inclusive good value?

To find out whether you’re better off on an all-inclusive package, you need to know what it would cost to organise the holiday yourself.

The table below combines pricing data from the Post Office, Trivago and Skyscanner to give you the price of a week’s holiday in some of the most popular all-inclusive destinations. Our DIY holiday price includes average flight and hotel prices (three-star and above, including breakfast), transfers, lunch, coffee, soft drinks, dinner with wine, and alcoholic drinks in local bars and restaurants.