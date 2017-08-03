How to choose the best all-inclusive holidays

Extra costs

Don’t assume that absolutely everything will be free once you’re in the hotel. Some items are almost always included, others are almost never included in standard packages, and many depend on the hotel. Always check what’s included before you book.

Food and drink. Avoid buffet-only hotels. You'll end up eating elsewhere to avoid the monotony. At the very least, go for a deal that allows a handful of visits to the a la carte restaurant. Drink allowances vary too. At the cheaper end, you will get local beer, wine and spirits, but pay extra for international brands. Some hotels impose a curfew (11pm or midnight) on their free drinks. Bottled water is usually included, but it can be pricey and a hassle to buy if not.

Activities. Non-motorised water sports, such as snorkelling and stand-up paddleboarding tend to be part of the package, but they are sometimes restricted. You're likely to pay extra for anything motorised or involving tuition. Many places also charge for using the billiards tables or sauna. Golf, bike hire and horse riding are occasionally provided on site, but tend to cost extra. Tennis is typically free. If you're looking for sporty holidays try Mark Warner or Neilson.

Additional extras. You will almost always have to pay more for excursions, massages, visits to the hair salon, spa treatments and golf. Scuba diving is usually charged extra, although many packages include a free, one-off try dive. Some resorts have a strict no-tipping policy but, at others, staff will appreciate it if you tip as you go. Always check in advance.