In tough times, knowing the full cost up front makes it easier to stick to a budget without having to worry about forking out for extras.

All-inclusive holidays are more popular than ever. But not all packages offer the same value or level of service. These tips will help you to find the best all-inclusive holidays.

Finding the best holiday providers

The biggest all-inclusive operator in the UK is First Choice, which only sells this type of holiday. Thomas Cook, Virgin Holidays, Kuoni and Hayes & Jarvis also feature many all-inclusive options.

Finding the best-value holidays

It’s possible to find packages giving you a week’s worth of breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, drinks and activities for less than £400 per person, including flights. But as with any hotel, a cheap deal will still be poor value if the quality of food, amenities and service is bad. Remember that if you have booked a package and the reality differs from how it was described, you may be protected under the Package Travel Regulations.

All-inclusive may not always be the best value option. Some hotels offer the options of staying on a B&B or half board basis instead. Whether it’s worth going all-inclusive usually depends on how much you think you’ll be indulging in the all-inclusive 'freebies'.

What an all-inclusive package usually includes

Buffet breakfast, lunch, dinner

Snacks through the day (eg fast food, ice cream)

Locally produced wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks

Selected activities (eg aerobics, beach volleyball)

Gym and swimming pools

Children’s club (where the hotel has one)

Entertainment (eg live music, nightclub)

Extra Costs

Don’t assume that absolutely everything will be free once you’re in the hotel. Some items are almost always included, others are almost never included in standard packages, and many depend on the hotel. Always check what’s included before you book.

Food and drink. Although your package will include three meals a day, this may only be buffets. Some include a handful of visits per stay to the hotel’s a la carte restaurants. International brands of wine, beer and spirits are usually extra and it's quite common for hotels to impose a curfew on their free drinks at 11pm or midnight.

Activities. Non-motorised water sports, such as snorkelling gear and pedalos, are often part of the package, but this can be restricted, perhaps to one hour per activity per day. Many places also charge for using the billiards tables or sauna. Golf, bike hire and horse riding are occasionally provided on site, but tend to cost extra. Tennis is typically free.

Additional extras. You will almost always have to pay more for excursions, internet use, visits to the hair salon, massages, beauty treatments and laundry. Scuba diving is usually charged extra, although many packages include a free, one-off try dive.

Finding the best resorts

All-inclusive holidays are appealing in new, undeveloped regions where there are few alternative restaurants, hotels and activities. But the downside is that many resorts are self-contained enclaves, sometimes miles from the nearest town. This can mean little immersion in local culture, and your tourist money goes to international chains, not the local economy.

Find out the exact location before you go and ask if the hotel employs local people, pays a local living wage and sources food and products from the region. Also look for hotels audited and accredited under the Travelife scheme for sustainable tourism.

