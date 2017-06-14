The best and worst travel agents

Which holiday company should you use for your next trip? Our survey of thousands of Which? members reveals all.

Holiday companies rated

We’ve rated 27 leading travel and holiday companies, including First Choice, Great Rail Journeys, Riviera Travel, Saga, Thomson, Trailfinders and Virgin Holidays to help you book your holiday with confidence. Unlock the table to find out:

our five recommended holiday providers

ratings for important factors including value for money, accommodation and customer service

which holiday companies are the best to book with

which companies show a need for significant improvements.

How you rate holiday companies WRP Holiday company Holidays offered Customer service Accommodation Description matching reality Value for money Customer score Audley Travel Worldwide, tailor-made, tours British Airways Holidays European holidays with BA flights Crystal Ski Worldwide ski and snowboarding Exodus Worldwide activity Expedia Online travel provider Explore Worldwide activity First Choice Worldwide all-inclusive holidays Great Rail Journeys Worldwide escorted rail tours HF Holidays Worldwide activity Inghams Ski, lakes and mountains Inntravel Worldwide activity Jet2holidays European holidays with Jet2 flights Kuoni Worldwide, tailor-made, tours Leger Holidays Worldwide coach holidays and cruises Newmarket Holidays Worldwide holidays and tours Ramblers Holidays Worldwide walking holidays Riviera Travel Worldwide escorted tours Saga Worldwide holidays for the over 50s Shearings Holidays Worldwide coach holiday specialist Thomas Cook Worldwide holidays Thomson Worldwide holidays Titan Travel Worldwide holidays Trailfinders Worldwide, tailor-made, tours Travelsphere Worldwide escorted tours Virgin Holidays Long-haul beach and city holidays Voyages Jules Verne Worldwide escorted tours Using the table:

Star ratings are based on one to five stars. The more stars the better. A dash indicates we did not receive enough responses to report on a company in that category. WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.

Average price paid: The average price paid for all holidays by those completing the survey.

Customer service: Provided by the company at the time of booking the holiday and during and after the holiday.

Accommodation: How well the accommodation matched your expectations.

Description matching reality: How well the description of the holiday accurately matched the reality.

Value for money: Overall value for money e.g. the price you paid for what you actually experienced.

Customer score: Based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the company to a friend. Companies with the same customer score are presented in alphabetical order.

How we researched holiday companies

In April 2016, we asked Which? members to complete an online survey about their experiences of travelling with a holiday company. Our results are based on 4,074 member experiences. Only companies and star rating categories with at least 30 responses were reported on.