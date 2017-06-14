Best travel cot brands

Travel cots can be invaluable when you're away from home and want somewhere cosy for your baby to sleep.

However, real differences exist between the best and the worst.

A good travel cot will be easy to assemble and pack away, will provide good value for money and, of course, be super comfortable for your little one. A bad one will simply be more trouble than it's worth.

We also surveyed more than 1,000 parents to find out what they think of the travel cot they own. The table below reveals the best and worst brands, with some interesting results.

