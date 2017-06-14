Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best travel cot brands

By Olivia Howes

Find out which travel cot brand parents rate the best, from Graco, Mamas & Papas, Mothercare, Red Kite and more.

Travel cots can be invaluable when you're away from home and want somewhere cosy for your baby to sleep. 

However, real differences exist between the best and the worst. 

A good travel cot will be easy to assemble and pack away, will provide good value for money and, of course, be super comfortable for your little one. A bad one will simply be more trouble than it's worth.

You can find out what we think of popular travel cots in our travel cots: top picks

We also surveyed more than 1,000 parents to find out what they think of the travel cot they own. The table below reveals the best and worst brands, with some interesting results.

Best travel cot brands
This table reveals the best and worst travel cot brands, with own-brand products competing against branded rivals, with some surprising results.
Brand Ease of setting up Portability Comfort Customer score
Chicco
Cosatto
Graco
Hauck
Mamas &Papas
Mothercare
Red Kite

Table notes
1 Sample sizes: Babies R Us/Toys R Us (77) Chicco (77), Disney/Hauck (122), Graco (154), John Lewis (42), Mamas & Papas (97), Mothercare (103), Red Kite (51). Customer score combines overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend to a friend or family member.

Key

Member Content

Our travel cot research

In February and March 2016, we surveyed 2,000 parents of children aged five or under, of whom over 1,018 owned a travel cot. 

The complete list of brands included in the survey was: Babies R Us/Toys R Us, Baby Bjorn, BabyDan, Babymoov, Brevi, Chicco, Disney, Graco, Hauck, Jane, John Lewis, Joie, Koodi, LittleLife, Mamas & Papas, Mothercare, Nuna and Red Kite. A brand must receive at least 30 responses to be included in the table.

