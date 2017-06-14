Top 10 baby and child travel tips

1. Wet wipes, drinks, snacks and a change of clothing are essential. But ensure your hand luggage is kept to a minimum to keep your hands free.

2. Sit in an easily accessible seat on the train, boat or plane, if possible.

3. On planes, changing cabin pressure during take-off and landing can be uncomfortable. You can ease the discomfort by breastfeeding babies, giving toddlers a dummy and older children a sweet to suck on.

4. With very young children, pack a baby carrier or back/hip carrier for toddlers instead of a pushchair, so your hands are kept free. Find the best ones in our baby carriers and slings reviews.