TripAdvisor says its fraud-detection systems work, yet it failed to spot many of our reviews in an undercover investigation published by Which? Travel Magazine in November 2015. Think you can easily spot the fakes? Have a go at our quiz:

"Disappointing food, good service" Q: 1 of 10 - Bar/restaurant, London "I visited Joe's a week or so ago, and I had high hopes. The food was seriously disappointing. My boyfriend had the chicken and waffles, and there was barely any meat on the chicken. The waffles looked very factory-made and the syrup was so alcoholic that it was extremely bitter." RealFake

"Gorgeous grounds, rooms could do with more info" Q: 2 of 10 - Stately home, Isle of Wight "The grounds are amazing and the house is interesting but we felt like we wanted to know more than was written on the old info signs." RealFake

"An unspoiled corner of England" Q: 3 of 10 - B&B, Surrey "We were so pleased to find this place mainly because so many hotels and bed and breakfasts in the south of England don’t let you bring your dog. The owners of this quaint and lovely little place were delighted to see our dog, they have dogs themselves." RealFake

"This is a tale of two halves" Q: 4 of 10 - B&B, Surrey "We love the building, it’s full of nooks and crannies and oozes English country charm from all corners. It was too warm when we went to light the log fire, but you should try this if you visit in winter. But we found it a bit too noisy for us." RealFake

"Worth the fifteen quid and very interesting" Q: 5 of 10 - Walking tour, London "I was blown away by the walking tour guide’s knowledge of London during the blitz, he was only about 30 but spoke fluently and answered all our questions. The walk started at St Paul’s and took us on a tour hour journey through London in its darkest hour. My daughter was delighted to hear about the women fire fighters..." RealFake

"What they don’t tell you about on the site is the noise" Q: 6 of 10 - B&B, Surrey "The Sunrise is right on a busy road, it runs right outside the B&B. If you’re unfortunate to get a room upstairs at the front as we did, you’ll be lucky to get a good night’s sleep. It’s not like it’s a four lane highway or something, but it can be busy and because of the road noise..." RealFake

"Calamitous" Q: 7 of 10 - Restaurant, London "When the drinks arrived there was a large dollop of mould floating in one of the children's apple juices. We had to wait a long time for starters and main courses and the chef forgot to make one of the main courses. When the food did arrive, several of the main courses were not good." RealFake

"Outstanding way to experience the delta" Q: 8 of 10 - Tour, Argentina "The tour itself was very relaxing, with lots of helpful and interesting facts and information about the local area and it's surroundings, There wasn't a single question we asked that went unanswered. The tour is 3 hours long which we found just right." RealFake

"Great food, great staff" Q: 9 of 10 - Restaurant, Cork "A wonderful find. It was buzzing even at our late lunch 2.30pm slot. The friendly waiter recommended some drinks, including some of the home-brewed ale. The food was extremely tasty and the portions generous." RealFake

"Fun, engaging, interesting and memorable" Q: 10 of 10 - Walking tour, London "This is good value for what you get. We paid about £20 for the two of us senior citizens and for that we had a nice walk and talk around London ‘Walking in the footsteps of Kings’. Make sure you wear well worn in shoes as you’ll be walking for about two hours and be prepared for more walking than talking." RealFake