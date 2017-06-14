TripAdvisor investigation

Do you trust TripAdvisor? If you do, you’re not alone. Some 85% of Which? members trust the reviews listed on the site.

In fact, for many, checking TripAdvisor before booking a trip is as essential as packing the passport, picking up the holiday money and slapping on the sunscreen. With more than 250m reviews of 5.2m travel businesses worldwide, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s a one-stop shop for researching a trip.

But are we right to be so trusting? Which? Travel put the world's largest reviews site to the test.

For more great investigations, subscribe to Which? Travel magazine or subscribe to both Which? online and Which? Travel magazine by calling 01992 822800.

Follow us on Twitter @WhichTravel