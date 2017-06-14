Tumble dryers advice guides

Tumble dryers advice guidesFeaturedHow to buy the best tumble dryerby Matt StevensAdvice on choosing the best tumble dryer, covering differences between condenser, heat pump, gas and vented tumble dryers, plus hundreds of tumble dryer reviewsFeaturedWhich tumble dryer brand?Discover the best tumble dryer brands. Find out how popular brands, such as AEG, Samsung, Hotpoint, Bosch, Beko and Indesit rate on reliability and performance.In this guide (14 articles)FeaturedTop 5 tumble dryersby Matt StevensIf you want a tumble dryer that speeds through piles of wet laundry without running up outrageous energy bills, here's our pick of five Best Buy tumble dryers.Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor loginHow we test tumble dryersFind out how Which? tests vented and condenser tumble dryers from brands like Hotpoint, Bosch, White Knight, Indesit, Miele & LG to bring you Which? Best Buys.Tumble dryer tips and maintenance Expert advice on how to maintain, clean and get the best out of your tumble dryer. Not only will you increase its efficiency, but you'll save money, too.Energy-saving tumble drying tipsTumble dryers can be expensive to run, but there are energy-efficient dryers out there. We explain how to be more energy-efficient with your tumble dryer...Tumble dryer glossaryConfused by condensers? Vexed by vented dryers? Here's a tumble dryer glossary straight from the Which? experts, explaining the jargon to make shopping easier.Tumble dryer FAQsWhat's the difference between vented and condenser dryers? Which tumble dryer is the cheapest to run? What is a heat-pump dryer? Find out in our dryer FAQs.Condenser tumble dryersTips on how to choose the best condenser tumble dryer. Which? experts explain the pros and cons of vented tumble dryers plus reviews of the latest vented modelsVented tumble dryersWe explain how vented tumble dryers work, how much they cost to buy and run, and their pros and cons.Gas and heat pump tumble dryersTips on how to choose the best gas or heat pump tumble dryer from the experts at Which?, plus reviews and recommendations of the best and worst tumble dryers...Energy-efficient tumble dryersWhich? reveals the best tumble dryers that are also energy efficient - buy one of these tumble dryers if you want to save money on your electricity bills.