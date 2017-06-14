How we test tumble dryers

Drying time and programs

The best tumble dryers need just 15 minutes to dry 1kg of laundry, and the worst will take 30. So that means the fastest dryers on the market will churn 6kg of wet laundry into dry clothing in an hour and a half; whereas the slowest dryers will take three hours - the time it takes to watch a Lord of the Rings film.

We test four programs, giving a star rating to each to show how quickly they dry your clothes.

Cotton cupboard dry (70% load)* the cotton clothes that come out of the drum should be dry enough to put straight into the cupboard.

Cotton cupboard dry (partial load) we also record how quickly the cotton cupboard dry program gets through a small 2.5kg load of cotton clothes, which simulates drying a few essentials in a hurry.

Cotton iron dry (70% load)* Clothes that come out of the iron dry setting or program should be left slightly damp, as this will make the garments easier to iron.

Synthetics/Easy-care cupboard dry (program capacity) the maximum capacity for drying synthetic clothing (man-made fibres like polyester) is typically about half the amount of cottons you can dry. Most 7kg capacity dryers, for example, will let you dry either 3kg or 3.5kg of synthetic clothing in one go.

We fill the drum to the tumble dryer's maximum capacity for synthetic laundry and measure how long it takes for the clothes to be dry enough to put away in a cupboard.

*As of 2013, we started filling the drum to 70% of the dryer's full capacity, rather than 100%. This simulates how people use their dryers at home, but means that dryers tested in 2012 and before are not directly comparable to those tested under the current programme.