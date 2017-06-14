Best Buy tumble dryers
The best tumble dryers are cheap to run and quick to dry. Scroll down to discover the top class tumble dryers we recommend.
Nobody tests tumble dryers like we do at Which? - you can be sure that a Best Buy tumble dryer will make sure clothes are left dry and bills will not go through the roof.
- Over a hundred tumble dryers independently reviewed
- We test models from leading brands such as Bosch, White Knight, Hotpoint and Miele
- We also test models from smaller manufacturers and store brands
- Because we don't accept advertising, we can give you an honest verdict
- Check out our video guide on what makes a Best Buy tumble dryer
To unlock our tumble dryer Best Buy recommendations on this page, sign up for a £1 Which? trial. Already a member? Log in now.
Is your tumble dryer costing you the earth to run?
Don’t be fooled into buying a badly-performing tumble dryer – arm yourself with our test ratings and reviews before you buy. It's hard to tell in the shop which models will be quick, cheap to run and convenient - if you end up buying a bad one it will rob you of both your precious time and your hard-earned cash.
Costs per year can vary from £24 to a wallet crunching £101 depending on size and energy efficiency
Energy running costs are a common concern when buying a tumble dryer, so Which? calculates the annual running cost for every dryer we test. The results reveal that costs per year can vary from £24 to a wallet crunching £101 depending on size and energy efficiency - but you won't know what a dryer will add to your bills until you check our tumble dryer reviews.
- Our independent reviews show you which dryers will dry your clothes quickly, evenly and without running up huge energy bills.
- We tumble dried more than 1,500kg of shirts, jeans, sheets, towels and pillowcases last year in order to separate the best dryers from the worst.
- The worst tumble dryers can take more than 30 minutes to dry one kilo of laundry, while many Best Buys take under 20 - with the speediest taking less than 15 minutes per kg.
Reviews you can trust
Even if a tumble dryer does well in the lab, it can't be a Which? Best Buy unless we're sure it's built to last. Every year we survey 35,000 people to uncover the most reliable brands, so you can be confident in your Best Buy.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.