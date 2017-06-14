Don't Buy tumble dryers

Don't buy these tumble dryers

Tumble dryers are meant to be three things; quick, energy efficient and capable of drying your clothes.

But we’ve seen tumble dryers with drying times that stretch all the way up to eight hours - the same sort of time needed for a trans-Atlantic flight.

What’s worse, if your tumble dryer turns out to be a bit of an energy guzzler, it could add over £100 to your annual energy bills.

We've also seen many automatic tumble dryers with drying sensors that are so bad, you'll find soggy laundry waiting for you after the program has finished.

But when you’re looking at tumble dryers in the shops, you won’t have any idea as to how quickly they’ll do your laundry and what sort of burden they might add to your energy costs.

So before you snap up what looks like a bargain in the shop – be sure you’re getting your money’s worth by avoiding any tumble dryer that has performed poorly enough to become a Don’t Buy. Instead, go for a Best Buy tumble dryer.