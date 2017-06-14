Top 5 tumble dryers
By Matt Stevens
Choosing your next tumble dryer is easy – just pick one from our expert's selection of the top Best Buys.
Picking out a new tumble dryer from rows of nearly identical white boxes can feel a bit like a guessing game. Just from looking at them, you won’t know which models will take ages to dry clothes, if they’ll leave your walls slick with condensation or if the noise they make will drive you potty.
To help narrow the search, we’ve put together a selection of five Best Buy tumble dryers below, including heat pump, condenser and vented models – so there’s something for everyone.
Top five best tumble dryers
- Dryness of clothes:
- 5 out of 5
- Evenness:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Maximum capacity (kg):
- Synthetics capacity (kg):
- Energy label:
This heat-pump dryer does everything you’d want from a tumble dryer. It dries quickly, leaving the load perfectly dry at the end of the program, and it uses just half the energy of a condenser or vented dryer. That’s why it’s a Best Buy.
- Dryness of clothes:
- 4 out of 5
- Evenness:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Maximum capacity (kg):
- Synthetics capacity (kg):
- Energy label:
Not only is this heat-pump dryer brilliant at keeping bills low but it’s one of the fastest heat-pump dryers we’ve tested and is easy to use, too. In short – it’s expensive but excellent enough to be worth the money.
- Dryness of clothes:
- 4 out of 5
- Evenness:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Maximum capacity (kg):
- Synthetics capacity (kg):
- Energy label:
This is a brilliant tumble dryer – in fact, it’s so good that we’ve made it a Best Buy. It dries clothes quickly, and you can rely on them being dry when the buzzer sounds. It does this while using around half the energy of a standard condenser or a vented dryer.
- Dryness of clothes:
- 3 out of 5
- Evenness:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Maximum capacity (kg):
- Synthetics capacity (kg):
- Energy label:
This Best Buy dryer is worth the large initial investment – it keeps running costs low so won’t drive up your utility bills. It’s also very easy to use, has a self-cleaning system so you don’t have to get your hands dirty and it dries your clothes quickly. What more could you want?
Recommendations and test scores in the table above correct as of November 2016.
How to buy the best tumble dryer
The best tumble dryers are those that are quick and accurate at drying and cheap to run.
Our tests have discovered that the best tumble dryers on the market can dry a 6kg load of wet laundry in an hour and a half, whereas the slowest dryers take double this time.
The most efficient dryers will cost less than £30 a year to run, and the least efficient will cost you more than £100.
Discover those tumble dryers that will make your life easier without racking up energy bills by browsing our tumble dryer Best Buys.
We've also found that a surprising amount of tumble dryers fail to dry a load of clothes evenly, leaving you with soggy surprises that will need to be draped over a radiator or hung out on a washing line.
Make sure you don't end up with a tumble dryer that cause you trouble by avoiding these Don't Buy tumble dryers.
Tumble dryer reviews you can trust
Every tumble dryer we review is tested to see how quickly it dries clothes, how easy it is to use, how noisy it is and how much it will add to your electricity bills.
Automatic dryers should make life easier by using a sensor inside the drum to monitor laundry. These dryers don’t require you to set the drying time yourself. Instead, they should simply stop the program when it detects that the clothes are dry. But you might be surprised by just how many automatic dryers leave clothes wet on at least one of the four programs we test on.
We also weigh condenser dryers to help find out how much of the moisture removed from clothes made it into the water tank, and how much was free to waft back into your home and stick to the walls and windows. The best condenser dryers trap more than 90% of moisture – the worst struggle to hold on to 60%.
As well as our extensive lab tests, we also contact thousands of tumble dryer owners every year to gather their views on the brand of dryer they own and any faults it has experienced. From the feedback, we are able to create reliability ratings and customer satisfaction scores for the major brands. You can see how the major brands stack up in our guide to the best tumble dryer brands.