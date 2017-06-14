Top 5 tumble dryers

Recommendations and test scores in the table above correct as of November 2016.

How to buy the best tumble dryer

The best tumble dryers are those that are quick and accurate at drying and cheap to run.

Our tests have discovered that the best tumble dryers on the market can dry a 6kg load of wet laundry in an hour and a half, whereas the slowest dryers take double this time.

The most efficient dryers will cost less than £30 a year to run, and the least efficient will cost you more than £100.

Discover those tumble dryers that will make your life easier without racking up energy bills by browsing our tumble dryer Best Buys.

We've also found that a surprising amount of tumble dryers fail to dry a load of clothes evenly, leaving you with soggy surprises that will need to be draped over a radiator or hung out on a washing line.

Make sure you don't end up with a tumble dryer that cause you trouble by avoiding these Don't Buy tumble dryers.