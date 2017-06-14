AEG tumble dryers rated

AEG tumble dryers are nowadays made by the same company that owns the Zanussi brand of appliances – Sweden-based Electrolux. But AEG itself was founded in Germany more than 120 years ago.

The table below shows how many AEG tumble dryers we've tested since updating our test programme in 2013, plus the average and range of scores they've been awarded in our tests. Based on our testing, we've also highlighted the brand's pros and cons, and given our expert verdict on whether it’s worth buying an AEG tumble dryer.

We pay for every AEG tumble dryer we test ourselves. Our lab testing and survey work is independent of manufacturers and the ratings you see in the table are based on the results we found.

If you're considering buying an AEG tumble dryer, the table tells you, at a glance, whether you should. You can see how reliable AEG tumble dryers are, and the pros and cons you're going to get if you buy an AEG model. Our customer score rating reflects how satisfied owners of an AEG tumble dryer are with the brand.

