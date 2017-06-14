Beko tumble dryers rated

Which tumble dryer brand?
Is an affordable Beko tumble dryer right for you? Find out how our reviews rate Beko tumble dryers and how reliable they are.
Beko tumble dryers is owned by a Turkish company, but is based in Hertfordshire. Having operated in the UK since 1990, it's a younger tumble dryer manufacturer than many of its competitors but has a growing and impressive market share of the UK tumblers market.
The table below tells you whether you should buy a Beko. It's gives a round up of the reviews of all the Beko tumble dryers we’ve tested since 2013. You can also find out how reliable Beko is, and a customer satisfaction score that reveals how happy owners are with the brand. But if you'd rather read about the individual Beko models we've tested, head to our Beko tumble dryer reviews.
Our tests have shown that for all the modern fancy features and programs, lots of tumble dryers still fail to dry clothes evenly, leaving you with soggy surprises in your load if you choose the wrong machine.
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 132 Beko owners. The customer score is based on overall satisfaction and whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2013 and December 2016 that are still currently available. Table last updated December 2016.
How much do Beko tumble dryers cost?
Whether you're buying an energy saving heat-pump Beko dryer, or a more conventional vented machine, Beko dryers won't break the bank.
We've tested heat-pump Beko dryers starting from just £339 and that's significantly cheaper than most other brands. vented Bekos start at around £165 with condensers costing between £200 and around £300.
Choosing the best Beko tumble dryer
Beko makes condenser, vented and heat-pump tumble dryers with drum capacities ranging from 6kg to 9kg. Most models are white, but some are available in silver and black, and a limited number are available in red.
There's plenty of choice for would-be Beko dryer owners, including surprisingly affordable heat-pump machines.