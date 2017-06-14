Bosch tumble dryers rated

Bosch tumble dryers can trace their history back to 1886, when Robert Bosch set up the 'Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering' in Stuttgart, Germany. Bosch is owned by BSH, the same company that produces Siemens and Neff appliances.

Below we'll tell you whether it's worth buying a Bosch tumble dryer. The table below gives you an at-a-glance round up of the reviews of all the Bosch tumble dryers we’ve tested since 2013. You'll also find out how reliable a Bosch machine is and a customer satisfaction score that shows how happy people are with their dryers from this brand. You'll also find out the pros and cons of owning a Bosch tumble dryer. If you would rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Bosch tumble dryer reviews.

Bosch is popular with Which? members but are its tumble dryers decent enough to become Which? Best Buys? Or should you go for another brand?

