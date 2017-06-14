Hoover tumble dryers rated

Hoover tumble dryers owe their existence to Ohio-based janitor Murray Spangler. He invented the world's first vacuum cleaner, sold the patent to William Hoover in 1908, and a household name was born. The brand is now part of the Italy-based Candy Group and makes a range of domestic appliances, including dishwashers, fridge freezers and tumble dryers.

You can find out whether it's worth buying a Hoover by consulting our table below, where you'll discover how reliable Hoover tumble dryers are and how they score in our reviews. Hoover tumble dryers are certainly cheap, but we've discovered downsides to models we've tested that you need to know about before you buy. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Hoover tumble dryer reviews.

Which? tumble dryer testing reveals those models that will take three hours to finish and still leave some of your clothes sodden. If you don't want to get stuck with a dud dryer, compare our essential info on all the top tumble dryer brands.

