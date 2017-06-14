Which tumble dryer brand?
Hotpoint tumble dryers rated
By Matt Stevens
Article 7 of 14
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Hotpoint tumble dryers are owned by Whirlpool, which also owns Indesit and Creda. Hotpoint itself was founded in California in 1911, It's a major name in the UK appliance market.
In 2015 it became known that all large vented and condenser Hotpoint tumble dryers made between April 2004 and October 2015 could be made safer. At least 750 dryers had caught fire and the manufacturer issued a safety notice. If you own a Hotpoint dryer, call 0800 151 0905 or go to safety.hotpoint.eu to register your machine for a free modification. Dryers made since October 2015 will not be affected by the safety notice. If you have an affected machine, Hotpoint's advice is to unplug it and not use it until it's been modified.
If you want to know whether to buy a Hotpoint tumble dryer, the table below summarises results of all our most recent reviews, along with how reliable Hotpoint dryers are. Our customer score tells you how highly customers would recommend Hotpoint. If you'd prefer to read reviews of individual models, head to our Hotpoint tumble dryer reviews.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Hotpoint tumble dryers overview table
|Number tested in the last three years
|21
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 233 Hotpoint owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2013 and December 2016 that are still currently available. Table last updated December 2016.
KeyMember Content
How much do Hotpoint tumble dryers cost?
Hotpoint has some of the most affordable tumble dryers around, with prices for vented dryers starting from around £160. Prices rise to around £500 for an energy-saving heat-pump model, but there are a lot of budget models to choose from if you're looking for a vented or a condenser.
How does Hotpoint fare against other major tumble dryer manufacturers? Find out by heading to our best tumble dryer brands page.
Choosing the best Hotpoint tumble dryer
Hotpoint makes heat pump, vented, condenser and compact tumble dryers with capacities ranging from 3kg to 9kg. Compact dryers are smaller than normal dryers in every way. You might expect a full-size dryer to be 85cm high, 65cm wide and 57-65cm deep. The Hotpoint compact dryer we’ve tested measures 67cm high, 49cm wide and 48cm deep. Its 3kg drum is big enough to dry around nine shirts at once.
Most of the dryers are white, but some are available in black, and the brand also makes a few models in a stainless-steel colour that it calls 'inox'.