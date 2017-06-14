Which tumble dryer brand?
John Lewis tumble dryers rated
By Matt Stevens
Article 9 of 14
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Today, John Lewis sells its own range of appliances, including tumble dryers, washing machines and washer-dryers, alongside other brands. A long way from 1864 when John Lewis first opened its doors as a drapers shop.
On this page you'll find out how we rate John Lewis tumble dryers, so you can make the right decision about whether to buy one. In the table below you can see how John Lewis dryers score in our reviews, the results of our unique lab testing, where we weed out those dryers that will have some of your load sodden. Find out our opinion of individual models in our John Lewis tumble dryer reviews.
We'll also reveal below just how loyal owners of John Lewis tumble dryers are, whether you can rely on these machines not to break down, and the pros and cons of owning a John Lewis tumble dryer.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.
|John Lewis tumble dryers overview table
|Number tested in the last three years
|3
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Typical spend
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 65 John Lewis owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2013 and December 2016 that are still currently available. Table last updated December 2016.
KeyMember Content
How much do John Lewis tumble dryers cost?
John Lewis’s line-up of tested models (as of December 2016) consists of three heat-pump dryers costing between £400 and £550, one of which is among the most affordable we’ve seen.
The table above shows how John Lewis dryers have done in our tests, but if you want to find out a bit more about how the brand fares against other big names, such as Bosch, Beko and White Knight, head to our best tumble dryer brands page.
Choosing the best John Lewis tumble dryer
The heat-pump John Lewis tumble dryers currently available have drum capacities of 7 and 8kg. As we fill dryers to 70% of their maximum capacity to keep our tests realistic, that’s enough space to dry 20 to 24 shirts. The dryers are white, and come with a free three-year guarantee.