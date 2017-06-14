Most reliable tumble dryer brands

To help you discover which brands of tumble dryer are the most reliable, and which need to be avoided, we asked more than 1,700 tumble dryer owners to tell us about the issues they’ve faced and how satisfied they are with their choice of brand.

The reassuring news is that tumble dryers are actually one of the more reliable products included in our survey, more reliable say than washer-dryers with only 18%, on average, developing a fault within 10 years. But there are big differences between brands and some unreliable brands to steer well clear of.

92% of the most reliable tumble dryer brand’s machines were fault-free after 10 years. But only 55% of the least reliable brand’s machines were fault-free over the same period.

The table below shows the reliability scores and star ratings for popular brands of tumble dryer. The more stars, the more reliable to tumble dryer brand.

