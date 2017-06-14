Siemens tumble dryers rated

Siemens is a German brand and makes some of the pricier tumble dryers.

So if you're thinking of buying a Siemens tumble dryer, you want to know whether it's worth it.

Our table below tells you the pros and cons of owning a Siemens. You already know they're pricey, but does the performance outweigh the outlay? You can see what we've discovered in all our recent reviews of Siemens tumble dryers, plus how reliable they are (so you can be sure you're not paying out for a model that's not going to last).

If you would rather read reviews of individual Siemens models, head straight over to our Siemens tumble dryer reviews.

Our unique testing has revealed many tumble dryers that take ages to dry and still leave some of your clothes sodden. Find out how Siemens compares and whether owners of Siemens tumble dryers would recommend the brand (see our customer score below).

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.