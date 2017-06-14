Whirlpool tumble dryers rated

Whirlpool tumble dryers trace their origins back to 1911, when the Upton Machine Corporation was founded in Maine, USA. Today, it sells domestic appliances around the world and prides itself on its focus on innovation.

If you're thinking about buying a Whirlpool tumble dryer and want to know whether it's worth it, our table below gives you all the info you need.

Find out how Whirlpool tumble dryers score in our reviews and how reliable they are. We reveal how Whirlpool scores highly in some areas, but not so much in others.

If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Whirlpool tumble dryer reviews.

Our unique tumble dryers testing sorts out those machines that will leave some of your washing sodden, even after it's been tumbling for a long time. These are the models you need to watch out for.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.