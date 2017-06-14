Which tumble dryer brand?
Whirlpool tumble dryers rated
By Matt Stevens
Whirlpool tumble dryers use technology to detect levels of humidity in your laundry and adjust the drying cycle automatically. Could a Whirlpool dryer be right for you?
Whirlpool tumble dryers trace their origins back to 1911, when the Upton Machine Corporation was founded in Maine, USA. Today, it sells domestic appliances around the world and prides itself on its focus on innovation.
If you're thinking about buying a Whirlpool tumble dryer and want to know whether it's worth it, our table below gives you all the info you need.
Find out how Whirlpool tumble dryers score in our reviews and how reliable they are. We reveal how Whirlpool scores highly in some areas, but not so much in others.
If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Whirlpool tumble dryer reviews.
Our unique tumble dryers testing sorts out those machines that will leave some of your washing sodden, even after it's been tumbling for a long time. These are the models you need to watch out for.
How much do Whirlpool tumble dryers cost?
Whirlpool produces a number of mid-priced models, with prices mostly ranging from around £300 to £600.
If you want to find out how the Whirlpool brand fares against other big names in the business, such as Bosch, Hotpoint and White Knight, head to our best tumble dryer brands.
Choosing the best Whirlpool tumble dryer
Whirlpool's tumble dryer range mostly consists of condenser and energy-saving heat-pump tumble dryers. Whirlpool's dryers incorporate what it calls 6th Sense Technology to detect the humidity levels of a load of washing inside the drum and adjust the drying cycle accordingly.