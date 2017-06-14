How to buy the best TV DVD combi
By Tom Morgan
TV DVD combis - televisions with built-in DVD players - are an appealing solution if you're struggling for space and don't want a DVD player cluttering up your living room. Great for holidaymakers, caravan owners and students at university, combis are generally more portable than regular TVs.
Most combis come with Freeview tuners, and some include premium features like Freeview HD, app support for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Facebook, plus built-in sound bars. Read on for our recommended models and tips on what to look out for when choosing a new TV DVD combi.
The best TV DVD combis
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
This brilliant little combi is ideal for a second bedroom or mobile home. It's a budget-priced, energy efficient TV that boasts fantastic picture quality. See which model we're talking about by logging in.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
This 40-inch TV DVD combi is one of the biggest we've tested. It has a Freeview HD tuner, and wi-fi support means you can explore a range of smart TV apps. See which model we're talking about by logging in.
Where to buy a TV DVD combi
You can pick up a combi where you'd usually see standard TVs - think John Lewis, Currys, PC World, Tesco and Argos. They're typically cheaper than TVs. Top-end models can go higher than £300, with premium sets including web browsers, apps and remote control functionality for Apple and Android smartphones.
None of the four big TV brands – Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Sony – are involved in this market. Instead, you'll see the likes of Avtex and Hitachi, along with retailer brands including Logik (Currys and PC World), Alba and Bush (Argos) and Technika (Tesco).
Is a TV DVD combi right for you?
Great TV DVD combis are defined by top-notch picture and sound quality, good enough to serve up an experience you'd expect from a pricier product.
With a TV and DVD player combined in one product, combis are convenient, but they're not right for everyone. Consider whether you fit into one of these four scenarios:
- I want a cheap TV to watch DVDs on. A combi will suit you perfectly. You don't want all the hassle that comes with connecting a separate DVD player, or you don't have the space for one. We suggest you look at our Best Buy TV DVD combis.
- I want to watch Freeview TV and the odd DVD. All combis come with Freeview, and some have Freeview HD tuners, meaning you can watch both standard and HD channels.
- I want a TV to take on holiday. Some TV DVD combis can be powered through a cigarette lighter socket, found in most cars, campervans and boats. This makes them easier to move around compared to regular TVs. If you own a mobile home, take a look at our guide to TV DVD combis for caravans.
- I want a main TV for my living room. If your new combi will become your main TV, you’ll want a model with a large, Full HD display. This will give you the sharpest picture quality on Freeview HD.
Cheap TV DVD combis for students
None of the TV DVD combis we've reviewed in our test lab cost over £400, and many of our top-rated TVs are budget-priced Best Buys. Combis are ideal for university students because they're portable and easy to set up. On top of that, lots of them arrive with smart TV apps pre-installed, so you can explore BBC iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube right away. If you're using a laptop and need more screen space, you can hook up a computer to a combi using a HDMI cable. You can also use a combi's USB slot to play music through it.
We've updated our website to feature new models on sale in 2017. If you don't want to spend big, you could consider the Alba 24-inch HD Ready TV (£140), the 24-inch Linsar 24LED4000 (£230) or the 24-inch Logik L24HED16 (£150). If you're after a bigger screen, the new 32-inch Linsar 32LED800 (£300) is another option.
Small TV DVD combis for the kitchen
Combis come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you're looking for a TV for the kitchen or a new model for the living room, our reviews offer up plenty of choice. If you're looking for a combi to put in your kitchen, we recommend a 22-inch or 24-inch model. A TV of this size will fit nicely on your kitchen counter, and built-in Freeview means you'll have lots of channels to flick through.
Should I buy a TV DVD combi?
TV DVD combis are great if you want a simple and affordable product. They're worth considering if you're after a TV to play DVDs or watch television in a second living room, study or kitchen. They're great presents for a son or daughter heading off to university, or a grandchild who loves to watch DVDs in their bedroom.
Caravan owners can buy a power adaptor to use their TV DVD combi away from home.
If you're after a TV for the living room or a model with a screen size over 32 inches, you may be better off buying a high quality TV and a standalone DVD player, or even upgrading to Blu-ray. Combis excel on price and simplicity, but they don't always give you the best possible quality when compared to a regular TV. For some alternative options, take a look at our TV reviews page, which features models from Samsung, LG, Sony and other big-name brands.
